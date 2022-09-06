Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Ribs & Hairball in Humboldt, SD
HUMBOLDT, SD (KELO) — A small town in South Dakota is thinking outside the box when it comes to hosting block parties. Street dances typically take place in mid-summer when many people are looking for a fun way to cool-off in the heat. But people in Humboldt are waiting until the end of summer to throw their big Ribfest bash.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 11th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Fall Parade of Homes features 45 new projects on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation. If you can’t make it today, the Parade of Homes resumes again next weekend.
KELOLAND TV
5K in Tea to raise awareness of muscular dystrophy
TEA, S.D. (KELO) – An upcoming event aims to raise awareness of muscular dystrophy. In April, KELOLAND News introduced you to Sawyer and Wesley Bryan. The two brothers have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which has no cure. But their family continues to work hard to change that. On September 24th...
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick
There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
KELOLAND TV
Midwest Honor Fight Mission 12 takes off Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 80 veterans will board Midwest Honor Flight Mission 12. Midwest Honor Flight is a special opportunity for our country’s heroes. The free trip to Washington D.C. gives veterans a chance to see the memorials dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed.
KELOLAND TV
Local country artist performing at Levitt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are looking for something to do Friday evening, the Levitt concert will bring a little bit of Nashville right here to Sioux Falls. The featured musician is country artist Mae Estes. She describes her style of music ugly country that combines old and modern country sounds.
KELOLAND TV
Montgomery’s transforms your style with FREE interior design
Styling your home – or even a new room- is intimidating. And while many people think hiring an interior designer might be out of their reach, Montgomery’s always free interior design service makes creating the home of your dreams easy. And since they work with any size project and any size budget, there’s really no reason not to take them up on their offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
‘The brain learns in pictures’: Learning Spanish through art
SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls teacher is using her knowledge of art and language to immerse Spanish culture into her art pieces. Hilda Esperanza Langle has been a teacher in the Sioux Falls School District for the last 10 years. She teaches second grade Spanish in...
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Holy Smokes Barbecue
“Holy smokes!” It’s a common response you might hear from someone who has just taken their first bite of some delicious barbecue. Although the food is great, today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest says barbecue is more than just pulled pork and perfectly smoked ribs, it’s a gathering that brings people from all walks of life together. We sat down with Zach Bauer, the owner of Holy Smokes Barbecue, to find out more about their mission of sharing their love for barbecue by teaching the Grillmaster arts to others.
dakotanewsnow.com
OYO: Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are continuing discussing how to get your yard ready for fall. Today, they go over how to transplant, divide, and move your perennials. The first thing you want to do is water the ground around the plant to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Casey’s celebrates 21 years of breakfast pizza with specialty add-on
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Casey’s is celebrating its 21st year serving the fan-favorite breakfast pizza by adding a specialty add-on. For a limited time only, you can enjoy the perfect tailgate taste with the delicious ultimate beer cheese breakfast pizza. It consists of Busch light beer cheese sauce spread on the dough and Casey’s specialty toppings, including bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madison Daily Leader
Madison and Sioux Falls Area Humane Society enter animal abuse contract
Maintaining animal health and safety is crucial for any pet owner, but what happens if the number of animals gets out of control?. Residential homes are permitted to hold no more than six animals, according to a Madison city ordinance, yet instances arise where this ordinance is broken.
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Charice Admire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls family that’s been grieving the loss of a mother and grandmother for the last two months, just found out she was the victim of a homicide. On July 17, 53-year-old Charice Admire died of her injuries in an apartment fire...
KELOLAND TV
Eagle Scout project to help honor veterans
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – A local high schooler wants to make his city even more welcoming. This Veteran’s Memorial is located in downtown Hartford. Life scout Gavin Gerlach has taken on the task to spruce up the park. It’s all part of his Eagle Scout project. “Our...
KELOLAND TV
Remembering 9/11: One local man’s mission to help
In a single moment the country stood still. More than 20 years ago, on September 11, 2001 Two planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, a third plane hit the Pentagon and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. On that day...
agupdate.com
Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead
I can understand why producers want another pork processing facility in South Dakota. But I cannot understand why it has to be in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms of Nebraska plans to build a $500 million facility in a city already suffering growing pains. Worker shortages and a strangled housing market are among the burdens under which Sioux Falls is currently groaning.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Empire United Way kicking off 2023 campaign
Are you looking ahead to Monday? Well, for many of us you may not be, yet. This upcoming Monday the Sioux Empire United Way is kicking off the 2023 community giving campaign with a week full of events. Oliva Essig is the Campaign Director for the Sioux Empire United Way and Scott Heckel is the Owner of Severance Brewing, who is collaborating with the United Way to produce a special brew. They stopped by to get us up to speed on all the exciting things happening throughout next week and give us a taste of the Brewberry Way that you can try at the upcoming launch party.
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Homes features multi-million dollar home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Parade of Homes fall tour kicks off this weekend in the Sioux Falls area. This year’s Parade of homes features 45 houses scattered throughout the Sioux Falls area. “There are twin homes, there’s custom homes, there’s homes that are still being built,...
Vermillion Plain Talk
The Importance Of Vermillion’s ‘Signature’ Event
Early settlers in Mitchell, determined to find a way to celebrate the bountiful corn harvests they were experiencing, were blessed with a sudden fit of fancy. “Let’s build a palace of corn,” they said to themselves.
Comments / 1