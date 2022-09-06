Read full article on original website
Paul Hjerpe
4d ago
Thank you Mr. Stanley for being the only voice of reason. The hole country is rebounding from a pandemic not to mention the beginning of what could be a recession. The smart thing to do is not needlessly tax the taxpayers with something that has already been voted down twice.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Randall County to Hold Tax Rate Hearing Tuesday
The Randall County Commissioners Court is set to meet on Tuesday, September 13th. Included on the agenda for the 9:00 am meeting are public hearings on and approvals of the county’s budget and tax rate. According to documents published by the county, the proposed rate of $0.41713 per $100...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Potter County to Hold Tax Rate Hearing Monday
The Potter County Commissioners’ Court is set to meet on Monday, September 12th. Included on the agenda for the 9:00 am meeting are public hearings on and approvals of the county’s budget and tax rate. According to documents published by the county, the proposed rate of $0.65335 per...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Council Ratifies First Tax Rate Cut Since 2006
Amarillo City Council officially ratified the first decrease in the city's property tax rate since 2006 during today's meeting. Deliberations over the rate began last month on August 2nd, where an increase from the current 44.334¢ rate to a 49.086¢ rate was officially proposed. Councilman Cole Stanley was the only vote against the proposed rate, pointing out that it included servicing of debt for the controversial Civic Center project.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly's Legal Team Seeks to Pause Lawsuit
A hearing on a motion from Alex Fairly’s Legal team to pause his lawsuit against the City of Amarillo will take place next Wednesday, according to documents filed with Potter County. The lawsuit was initiated earlier this year after Amarillo City Council voted to approve tax notes for renovations...
kgncnewsnow.com
Correction On A Story From September 7th
This is a correction on a story having to do with a write-in ballot race in Potter County In November. Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner will have an opponent in the November election, and he’s running on a write-in ballot. Thomas Warren the second, the owner of Tom Warren...
kgncnewsnow.com
Write In Candidate Changes Potter County Election
Potter County Commissioner Nancy Tanner will have an opponent in the November election, and he’s running on a write-in ballot. Thomas Warren the second, the owner of Tom Warren Vintage Trucks and Diamond T Rubber Company, is the write-in candidate. Now Judge Tanner won her primary in May without...
Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
Amarillo Community Market announces last market of season
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market announced the last market of the season will be held from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the ACM, located on 1000 S. Polk St. According to an ACM flyer, this event will be honoring our first responders on first responders day. free […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
WTAMU Student Retention Rates Rising
West Texas A&M University’s retention rate for sophomores is at record-high levels, newly released enrollment figures show. Nearly 70 percent of sophomores re-enrolled after their freshmen year, reversing a trend sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic. “It would appear that the post-pandemic classes, including our freshman class this year, are...
Panhandle Community Services to receive $800,000 grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Veterans Commission (TVS) announced that the Panhandle Community Services in Amarillo is set to receive $800,000 on Sept. 12 as part of its over $2.8 million grant presentation. TVS detailed that in addition to the Panhandle Community Services, seven other organizations will receive a piece of the million-dollar grant […]
acranger.com
Ware family gifts $1.2 million to AC
The Ware family, owners of Amarillo National Bank, gifted $1.2 million to Amarillo College on Sept. 6. This $1.2 million gift is said to be the lead gift for the Badger Bold comprehensive fundraising campaign, which will begin in October according to Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College. “This...
acranger.com
AC sends instructors to prison
Amarillo College’s prison education program ended in 2003 and wasn’t picked back up until 2019 when David Hall, associate dean of technical education, took over program. “These students are our community members,” said Hall. “Now they can get out back into the world, get their second chance and go do something with it.”
Higher education institutions report enrollment figures
Update (3:05 p.m. Sept. 9) Officials with Amarillo College reported that 8,786 students are enrolled at Amarillo College as of Friday. Officials said this figure is “almost identical” to the number they had on Sept. 9, 2021. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University report that sophomores’ retention rates are […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
abc7amarillo.com
Allegiant Airlines no longer flying out of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Allegiant Airlines is no longer flying out of Amarillo. The low cost carrier stopped service to/from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport on Sunday after less than a year. "Allegiant service at AMA was not meeting the airline's revenue expectations," said Mike Conner, Director of Aviation...
The Amarillo Pioneer
UK Delegation Cancels Visit to WT
A planned visit to West Texas A&M University by a delegation from the United Kingdom has been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The visit, which was set to take place on Friday, had been set to include a tree planting ceremony in front of Old Main. The...
What Is The Construction For At 10th And Polk In Amarillo?
On a recent trip downtown, I pulled up at a red light on 10th and Polk to a lot of construction going on. If you're wondering what's going in, it's a new home for something that's been around for quite some time. So what is the construction for at 10th...
Amarillo Looks Like Trash, Just Take a Drive Down the Alley’s
I have been saying this for some time. The trash situation was just going to get worse before it gets any better. When they announced the employee shortage and the one-day-a-week pickup of trash I just knew this would be the outcome. Now, remember if you have one of those...
rattlerathletics.com
Women's Golf Finishes Fourth in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas – The St. Mary's Women's Golf Tournament finished its first competition of the fall in the middle of the pack at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational. The Rattlers placed fourth overall after carding a three-round total of 873 (292-294-287), moving up one spot on the final hole as senior Rebecca Reed (Midland, Texas) eagled the par-five fourth.
High Speed Chase of Truck Stolen Out of Amarillo Ends in Oklahoma
At about 10:43am this morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were in pursuit of a truck stolen out of Amarillo when it wrecked six miles northwest of Woodward. The news first surfaced in a Facebook post by Marty Logan, a stormchaser with News 9 out of Oklahoma City. A news report...
