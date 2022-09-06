ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 8

Paul Hjerpe
4d ago

Thank you Mr. Stanley for being the only voice of reason. The hole country is rebounding from a pandemic not to mention the beginning of what could be a recession. The smart thing to do is not needlessly tax the taxpayers with something that has already been voted down twice.

Reply
5
Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

Randall County to Hold Tax Rate Hearing Tuesday

The Randall County Commissioners Court is set to meet on Tuesday, September 13th. Included on the agenda for the 9:00 am meeting are public hearings on and approvals of the county’s budget and tax rate. According to documents published by the county, the proposed rate of $0.41713 per $100...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Potter County to Hold Tax Rate Hearing Monday

The Potter County Commissioners’ Court is set to meet on Monday, September 12th. Included on the agenda for the 9:00 am meeting are public hearings on and approvals of the county’s budget and tax rate. According to documents published by the county, the proposed rate of $0.65335 per...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Council Ratifies First Tax Rate Cut Since 2006

Amarillo City Council officially ratified the first decrease in the city's property tax rate since 2006 during today's meeting. Deliberations over the rate began last month on August 2nd, where an increase from the current 44.334¢ rate to a 49.086¢ rate was officially proposed. Councilman Cole Stanley was the only vote against the proposed rate, pointing out that it included servicing of debt for the controversial Civic Center project.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly's Legal Team Seeks to Pause Lawsuit

A hearing on a motion from Alex Fairly’s Legal team to pause his lawsuit against the City of Amarillo will take place next Wednesday, according to documents filed with Potter County. The lawsuit was initiated earlier this year after Amarillo City Council voted to approve tax notes for renovations...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
Amarillo, TX
Business
City
Amarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Correction On A Story From September 7th

This is a correction on a story having to do with a write-in ballot race in Potter County In November. Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner will have an opponent in the November election, and he’s running on a write-in ballot. Thomas Warren the second, the owner of Tom Warren...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Write In Candidate Changes Potter County Election

Potter County Commissioner Nancy Tanner will have an opponent in the November election, and he’s running on a write-in ballot. Thomas Warren the second, the owner of Tom Warren Vintage Trucks and Diamond T Rubber Company, is the write-in candidate. Now Judge Tanner won her primary in May without...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Mayor#Civic Center#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Amarillo City Council#State
The Amarillo Pioneer

WTAMU Student Retention Rates Rising

West Texas A&M University’s retention rate for sophomores is at record-high levels, newly released enrollment figures show. Nearly 70 percent of sophomores re-enrolled after their freshmen year, reversing a trend sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic. “It would appear that the post-pandemic classes, including our freshman class this year, are...
CANYON, TX
acranger.com

Ware family gifts $1.2 million to AC

The Ware family, owners of Amarillo National Bank, gifted $1.2 million to Amarillo College on Sept. 6. This $1.2 million gift is said to be the lead gift for the Badger Bold comprehensive fundraising campaign, which will begin in October according to Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College. “This...
AMARILLO, TX
acranger.com

AC sends instructors to prison

Amarillo College’s prison education program ended in 2003 and wasn’t picked back up until 2019 when David Hall, associate dean of technical education, took over program. “These students are our community members,” said Hall. “Now they can get out back into the world, get their second chance and go do something with it.”
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
abc7amarillo.com

Allegiant Airlines no longer flying out of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Allegiant Airlines is no longer flying out of Amarillo. The low cost carrier stopped service to/from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport on Sunday after less than a year. "Allegiant service at AMA was not meeting the airline's revenue expectations," said Mike Conner, Director of Aviation...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

UK Delegation Cancels Visit to WT

A planned visit to West Texas A&M University by a delegation from the United Kingdom has been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The visit, which was set to take place on Friday, had been set to include a tree planting ceremony in front of Old Main. The...
AMARILLO, TX
rattlerathletics.com

Women's Golf Finishes Fourth in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas – The St. Mary's Women's Golf Tournament finished its first competition of the fall in the middle of the pack at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational. The Rattlers placed fourth overall after carding a three-round total of 873 (292-294-287), moving up one spot on the final hole as senior Rebecca Reed (Midland, Texas) eagled the par-five fourth.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy