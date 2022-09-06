Read full article on original website
Related
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
An American Airlines passenger says her 11-year-old daughter was required to check her carry-on for a flight to North Carolina and hasn't got it back 2 months later
After their connecting flight was canceled, Beth Gill's family had to sleep on window ledges in the Charlotte airport using backpacks as pillows.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
American Airlines stopped a family from boarding a flight after they said their daughter had special needs
The couple and their 13-year-old daughter were traveling from Orlando to Richmond via Charlotte and were not grouped together on a connecting flight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 things you should stop doing on airplanes, according to a flight attendant
Denise Kulhmam has been a flight attendant for more than 30 years — and some of her biggest pet peeves may be things you do regularly.
msn.com
Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
Amazon and Walmart want the FAA to let them use part of your property. Here’s how drone delivery companies are coming for your airspace
Commercial drones typically fly below navigable airspace, potentially undermining landowners' property rights. One of the largest government-assisted property grabs in U.S. history is quietly unfolding above America’s cities and towns. Walmart and other giant corporations eager to launch drone delivery services are using FAA authorizations to snatch up private airspace rights and paying us nothing in return.
CNET
Real ID: The Deadline to Update Your Driver's License Is Closer Than You Think
Beginning in May, if you're taking a domestic flight in the US and want to use your driver's license as identification, you'll have to show a Real ID-approved license to board the plane. Signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007, the Real ID Act mandates more consistent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How much liquid can you take on a plane?
SQUEEZING everything you need for a holiday into hand luggage is a challenge, especially when you need to take liquids in your bag. From how much you can take, to what counts as a liquid, getting your travel bag sorted can mitigate the cumbersome process of traveling. How much liquid...
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
aarp.org
Forget Carry-On Bags! 7 Reasons to Check Your Luggage
It is no secret that checking luggage at many major U.S. airports is a pain and a gamble. Unrelenting long lines at airline check-in counters and kiosks make it a pain. So does the wait at destination pickup carousels. It’s a gamble because, though the odds are low, bags do disappear. In July, Delta flew an Airbus full of lost luggage — no passengers, just 1,000 bags — from London’s Heathrow Airport to Detroit’s Metro Airport, a Delta hub. The airline called it “a creative solution to move delayed bags.”
Inc.com
Here Are the Airlines That Will Rebook You If Your Flight Is Canceled--and Those That Won't
The Department of Transportation has created an online dashboard that tells you which of the top 10 U.S. airlines promise to rebook you, book you on another airline, or provide a meal or hotel room if your flight is canceled or badly delayed. You may be surprised to learn that some airlines promise hotel rooms, free meals, and rebooking on other airlines in case of a lengthy delay or cancellation--while one, Allegiant, makes no promises at all.
This US airport is ranked No. 1 for flight cancellations
While airports all over the United States saw a dramatic uptick in flight cancellations and delays over the summer, some were far worse than others.
American Airlines has lost more bags in 2022 than any other US airline — see the full list
US airlines have "mishandled" over 1.4 million bags since the beginning of this year, according to the US Department of Transportation.
I Was a Flight Attendant During the COVID-19 Pandemic—Here’s How It Changed the Job for Good
The COVID-19 pandemic upended the airline industry in 2020, and while a lot of the changes it prompted—mask mandates, for one—have since been revised, others remain in effect. Here, a flight attendant for a major U.S. airline (who is using her middle name to protect her privacy) discusses the ways in which the pandemic permanently changed the job. As a flight attendant during COVID-19, she offers a reason to be thankful for the work the cabin crew does and a reminder that a little kindness goes a long way in the air.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
We tried the BevLedge — the convenient in-seat organizational travel tool for under $20
The BevLedge is a great organizational product for window seat travelers with space to store your drink, glasses, headphones and more — here's our full review.
Traveler Cheat Code: Appointment Scanner For Global Entry
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
reviewed.com
10 simple travel tools to remedy airplane vertigo
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I’m a longtime traveler, and I am also a longtime sufferer of severe dizziness and vertigo. I’ve had these attacks since I was a very young child, and, after years of tests, visiting multiple neurologists, and trying different medications with no official diagnosis, it’s something I’ve had to learn to live with and manage as it comes.
TSA's 'cutest canine' retires after almost 10 years of service
Just weeks after winning TSA's "cutest canine" competition, the agency's oldest sniffer dog has officially retired.
Comments / 0