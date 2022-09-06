Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
Big things coming up in Big Stone Gap, Virginia
Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steven Lawson, talks about all the things that make Big Stone Gap a great place to visit, and he also previews Blue Highway Fest coming up next month!. For more information call 276-523-2303 or go to bigstonegap.com.
VDOT: Multi-Vehicle crash on I-81
UPDATE: According to VDOT, the scene has been cleared. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Motorists can expect traffic delays in Washington County on Interstate 81 due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to VDOT, the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 12.9 in Washington County on Interstate 81. No further details […]
WSAZ
Two men arrested in connection with breaking and entering
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men were arrested Monday, September 5, 2022, after deputies were sent to an active breaking and entering call. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the break-in occurred at Chapmanville Rock Quarry. James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for...
wcyb.com
1 killed in Wise County crash, investigation underway
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One man is dead in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wise County. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 63 in St. Paul. According to police, two others were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. The name of the...
VSP: 4-vehicle crash kills 1 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Glade Springs man died Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital following a crash on Route 11, police say. A report from Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed that a Jeep Cherokee, Honda CRV and GMC Arcadia were all stopped in the northbound lane on Aug. 19 due […]
