Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.
Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
Brainerd Approves Permit for Adult & Teen Challenge Expansion
A conditional use permit was approved by the Brainerd City Council on Tuesday for Adult & Teen Challenge’s planned expansion into three abandoned buildings adjacent to their property. The buildings were originally used by Good Samaritan Society of Brainerd as a rehabilitation living facility for senior citizens. Adult &...
Revel Brewing of Park Rapids Putting on Weekly 5K
For the past year, Revel Brewing, located in Park Rapids, has organized a weekly 5k run for its patrons to embark upon. The goal of the activity is to encourage people to get outside and to maintain a healthy lifestyle. With incentives like reduced drink prices and free apparel, it’s...
Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser
(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
