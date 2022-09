MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa efficiently utilized his stellar offensive weaponry and the Miami Dolphins defense forced three turnovers and scored in a victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa completed 23 of 33 passes for 270 yards and...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO