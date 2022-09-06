ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane 52, Alcorn State 0: Guerry Smith's top three takeaways

Tulane coach Willie Fritz’s staff overhaul is working well. Obviously Alcorn State was an easy opponent for the Green Wave, just like UMass was last week, but the positives go past just playing bad opponents. The play-calling from offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda and his assistants has been sharp in the first two weeks. Witness the reverse to wide receiver Lawerence Keys when star running back Tyjae Spears got the ball, drew everyone on defense to him, and handed off to Keys going the other way for a ridiculously easy 7-yard touchdown run in the first half. It went exactly as designed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener

LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
brproud.com

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#All American#Tigers#Florida State
wbrz.com

Mike the Tiger, Shaq statues vandalized at LSU campus overnight

BATON ROUGE - Just a day before what's expected to be one of the largest tailgates in Baton Rouge history, statues honoring Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal—as well as other locations around Tiger Stadium—were spray-painted in a late-night act of vandalism. An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
WWL

LSU-Southern tickets appear to be accessible digitally again.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU-Southern tickets are seemingly accessible again after they were down on digital platforms earlier Saturday. Ahead of the LSU-Southern showdown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, multiple people have reported issues with accessing digital tickets via the electronic service. According to WBRZ.com, ticket holders were told...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy