Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Record-setting first quarter lifts LSU over Southern in game remembered for the bands
Brian Kelly realized he might have contributed to the problem. As he evaluated himself this week after a messy season-opening loss, Kelly believed he had given LSU’s players too much to think about, making them hesitate. Kelly wanted them to play fast and physical from the beginning of the...
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Spotted at UL Game in Lafayette [PHOTO]
We have a Coach O sighting in Lafayette. Mary Galyean, who works with us at Townsquare Media, posted a photo of Coach Ed Orgeron at the UL game this Saturday. Coach O has made his rounds through high school and college stadiums since being released by LSU, but this is the first time he shows up at Cajun Field.
NOLA.com
After struggling against Florida State, LSU offensive line gets a makeover for game with Southern
After struggling in the season opener against Florida State last Sunday night, LSU’s offensive line underwent an extensive makeover for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern on Saturday night. Coach Brian Kelly started four of the same players who opened the Florida State game, but he decided to...
theadvocate.com
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands join together for a historic and memorable halftime show
The LSU and Southern football teams played against each other for the first time Saturday night, but most fans likely left the stadium talking more about the bands than the game. Southern's band took the field first at halftime, and then the LSU band and its turn. What followed is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
letsbeardown.com
VIDEO: IDIOT FAN TAKING A WALK ON THE FIELD IN THE MIDDLE OF THE LSU FOOTBALL GAME...
An LSU fan didn't run out on the field Saturday night when the Tigers were playing Southern. He walked. He then watched a play unfold from behind the quarterback as if he were a coach watching a 7-on-7 game. It was surreal, actually. Security didn't do the typical move of rushing the fan and tackling him.
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
NOLA.com
Tulane 52, Alcorn State 0: Guerry Smith's top three takeaways
Tulane coach Willie Fritz’s staff overhaul is working well. Obviously Alcorn State was an easy opponent for the Green Wave, just like UMass was last week, but the positives go past just playing bad opponents. The play-calling from offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda and his assistants has been sharp in the first two weeks. Witness the reverse to wide receiver Lawerence Keys when star running back Tyjae Spears got the ball, drew everyone on defense to him, and handed off to Keys going the other way for a ridiculously easy 7-yard touchdown run in the first half. It went exactly as designed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener
LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
RELATED PEOPLE
brproud.com
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
NOLA.com
Here are Southern's top three players to watch for in Saturday's matchup with LSU
The junior college transfer had an efficient, if brief, start to his Southern career in an 86-0 blasting of Florida Memorial last week. The speedy McCray rushed for 76 yards with a 65-yard touchdown and threw for 79 yards and two scores in one quarter of work in the blowout.
CBS Sports
LSU vs. Southern University: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: LSU 6-7; Southern University 4-7 The Southern University Jaguars will square off against the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Southern University will be strutting in after a win while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat. The Jaguars kept a...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Mike the Tiger, Shaq statues vandalized at LSU campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Just a day before what's expected to be one of the largest tailgates in Baton Rouge history, statues honoring Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal—as well as other locations around Tiger Stadium—were spray-painted in a late-night act of vandalism. An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ that...
theadvocate.com
Mikaylah Williams headlines four top-100 women's basketball prospects visiting LSU
LSU’s first home football weekend won’t be a big one only for the guys in the shoulder pads and helmets. The LSU women’s basketball team is also using the weekend to welcome a quartet of top 100-ranked players for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle, including two players in the ESPN HoopGurlz top 10.
Vandals strike LSU campus prior to Southern game
Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus, one day before the college football season opener against rival Southern University.
wbrz.com
Find out when and where you can watch the LSU and Southern bands Saturday: See the full game day schedule here
BATON ROUGE - Fans should expect some roads to start closing in and around LSU campus to shut down a couple of hours before kickoff Saturday. LSU said Friday that S. Stadium Road, Dalrymple Drive and Fieldhouse Drive will be closed to traffic starting around 4 p.m. to make way for both teams and the LSU and Southern University marching bands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, officially visiting LSU Tigers this weekend
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound backcourt star is rated the nation's No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas, behind only Duncanville ...
LSU-Southern tickets appear to be accessible digitally again.
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU-Southern tickets are seemingly accessible again after they were down on digital platforms earlier Saturday. Ahead of the LSU-Southern showdown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, multiple people have reported issues with accessing digital tickets via the electronic service. According to WBRZ.com, ticket holders were told...
CBS Sports
How to watch Tulane vs. Alcorn State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Last Season Records: Tulane 2-10; Alcorn State 6-5 The Tulane Green Wave will stay at home another week and welcome the Alcorn State Braves at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave will be strutting in after a win while Alcorn State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Comments / 0