Norwalk police officer assaulted; 1 man arrested
NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk police officer was injured after being assaulted by two suspects Saturday. One man was arrested and the other suspect ran from the scene. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday evening when officers responded to reports of a fight at the Oyster Festival near the Kids Cove, according to police.
Officer injured after being assaulted at Oyster Fest
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer was injured Saturday at the Oyster Festival when a male punched them following a break-up of a fight. Police Officials say officers working the festival were notified of a fight around 9:49 p.m. Juveniles near the Kids Cove were fighting, sparking a response by the police. Officers arrived […]
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Minors Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them minors, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
Eyewitness News
Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
Four hospitalized in Bridgeport car accident
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
newcanaanite.com
Woman, 26, Charged with Interfering
Police early Friday arrested a 26-year-old Newark, N.J. woman by warrant and charged her with interfering with an officer. On a Saturday night about one year ago—8:16 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021—officers were dispatched to a New Canaan home regarding a stolen 2020 McLaren GT sports car, according to a police report. It had been stolen from a garage at the home, the report said.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to 2021 Death of Hamden Man
A New Haven man is facing charges related to the murder of a 27-year-old in 2021, police said. Brian Ward, 30, was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the killing of Tyishoun Matheney that occurred on Butler Street near Goodrich Street in Aug. 2021.
NBC Connecticut
Shooting Victim's Family Pleads for Justice, Raises Awareness for Gun Violence
It’s been seven years since a New Haven teenager died following a drive-by shooting. To this day, there still has been no arrest in this case. “He had his whole future ahead of him, so we are always going to be fighting for justice for Jericho,” Jericho Scott’s dad, Leroy, said.
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
New Haven Independent
Police Announce Third Arrest In 2011 Ansonia Homicide
ANSONIA — A third man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the 2011 fatal shooting of Isaia Hernandez. Police announced Thursday that Andrew Spino, 34, was charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court today (Thursday, Sept....
News 12
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
3 NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Three Paterson police officers were sentenced on Thursday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect.
Police investigate 2 shootings near Newhall Street in New Haven
New Haven police are investigating two shootings Thursday night on Newhall Street that left two men injured.
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour
NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
Register Citizen
Lawyer accused of assault in front of Derby courthouse must get mental health, drug screening
DERBY — A judge ordered a lawyer accused of slapping another attorney outside the courthouse to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations — and also advised him to take advantage of his right to remain silent. “This is a matter involving two lawyers that have had issues...
Register Citizen
Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say
MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
Register Citizen
New Haven felon gets 7 years for drug and gun possession while absconding from parole
NEW HAVEN — When authorities were looking for Willie Jackson in the spring of 2020 for absconding from parole, they found him with a loaded firearm and more than 30 grams of heroin. Judge Janet C. Hall on Thursday sentenced Jackson, 27, of New Haven, to seven years in...
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
News 12
Bridgeport sees record number of people self-representing in court
Bridgeport courts are seeing a record number of people fighting their cases on their own, members of the legal community told News 12. One of those people is Timolyn Dunbar, 57, of Bridgeport. Dunbar is a pro se litigant, meaning she is representing herself in court without using a lawyer. She is attempting to clear her record of a past conviction for selling drugs in 2016.
Meriden man sentenced to 16 years for 2021 stabbing death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Meriden man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of a fatal stabbing in 2021. Kristopher Carlson, 24, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter for the stabbing death of 32-year-old Ernesto Cipolli outside of Wallingford's Corner Cafe. The...
