Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year

Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas

Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
Alabama player apologizes to fans

Alabama had a close call in Week 2 action on Saturday, defeating Texas 20-19 in a game that was much closer than anyone drew it up. Obviously, for Alabama to have been ranked at No. 1 and for Texas to have been an unranked team, this performance was not up to the Alabama standard. That’s something wide receiver Treason holden recognizes, tweeting his apologies to fans after the game.
Alabama fans sound off on 'disrespectful' video board graphic ahead of road game vs. Texas

Alabama is in Texas in what’s sure to be one of the more anticipated matchups on the college football slate on Saturday. Not only is it the first time the 2 teams have met on the gridiron since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game and the first of a home-and-home series that shifts to Tuscaloosa in 2023, but it’s a contest between future conference foes as the Longhorns head to the SEC in 2025. Oh, by the way, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faces former boss Nick Saban for the first time since taking the reins in Austin after 2 seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.
Alabama players flash 'Horns Down' following comeback victory over Texas

Alabama survived a nailbiter in Austin, Texas Saturday. The Crimson Tide escape the Lone Star State with a 2-0 record off the right foot of kicker Will Reichard, who nailed a 33-yard, go-ahead field goal with under 20 seconds remaining. Alabama took the win, 20-19. It wasn’t pretty, but the...
Texas shatters attendance record for game vs. No. 1 Alabama

Texas outdid its attendance record by roughly 2,000 with a record crowd 105,213 fans in Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday afternoon as the Longhorns face the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. And there’s no doubt that fans should be pleased with their...
Mark Ingram narrates ‘Bama Factor’ hype video for Alabama-Texas game

If anyone knows what Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas is all about, it’s running back Mark Ingram. Ingram, a former star for the Crimson Tide and current New Orleans Saints standout, was a focal point of the Crimson Tide’s 37-21 win over the Longhorns in the 2010 national championship. Against one of the top-ranked defenses, Ingram rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns off 22 carries.
Former Oklahoma Star Reacts To Texas' Heartbreaking Loss

Texas was knocking on the doorstep of an upset victory against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, but a clutch drive from Bryce Young sealed the deal. While every Texas fan inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was left heartbroken over this afternoon's result, former Oklahoma star Gerald McCoy seems to be very pleased with the way this game played out.
Kirk Herbstreit challenges Texas fans ahead of College GameDay in Austin

Kirk Herbstreit wanted to make sure Texas fans showed up for “College GameDay” in Austin. In a video tweeted Friday, Herbstreit and Rece Davis discussed Alabama’s road presence in Austin as 20.5-point favorites. Herbstreit called on Texas fans to show up strong for the ESPN pregame show.
5-Star Texas football commit Malik Muhammad a ‘priority’ for Texas A&M

Five-star South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad is one of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class heading into the fall. Muhammad committed to Texas’ 2023 class during that wave of momentum that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff found on the recruiting trail during the summer months last offseason.
Texas Fans Furious With Steve Sarkisian's Decision Making

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting ripped for his decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a go-ahead touchdown before halftime. The Longhorns were at the two-yard line when Sarkisian elected to take the points — or so he thought. Place kicker Bert Auburn missed the attempt and squandered an opportunity to take the lead heading into the break.
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
