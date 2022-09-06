OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky Lines
04-05-12-15-20-21-26-30
(four, five, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $36,000
Mega Millions
06-17-46-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4
(six, seventeen, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000,000
Pick 4 1PM
5-2-3-9
(five, two, three, nine)
Pick 4 4PM
8-9-7-4
(eight, nine, seven, four)
Pick 4 7PM
9-4-8-4
(nine, four, eight, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
