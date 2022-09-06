ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans are left purring after 'insane' Kylian Mbappe goal handed PSG the lead in their win over Juventus following slick link up with Neymar... as the duo prove they're on the same page after recent penalty fallout

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Fans have been left purring after Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linked up to score a thrilling opening goal as PSG took a 2-1 victory over Juventus.

After the Frenchman received the ball form Vitinha, he played a neat give-and-go with Neymar, before firing past Gianluigi Donnarumma on the volley to put his side 1-0 up.

The link up served as a reminder of how deadly the duo can be after they fell out over a penalty dispute earlier this season, but they now seem to be back on the same page as the French champions aim to finally win the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8XKm_0hkT4lV500
Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning volley to put PSG ahead against Juventus this evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRCnr_0hkT4lV500
The forward fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma on the volley to put his side 1-0 up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b828D_0hkT4lV500
The Frenchman had laid the ball off the Neymar who assisted the goal, beforehand

Mbappe would add a second, with Achraf Hakimi the Frenchman's provider this time, unlocking the Italian side's defence with a couple of passes before the striker fired home.

The 23-year-old, who almost left PSG for Real Madrid at the start of the summer before signing a new deal, has already scored nine goals this season in just six games.

Neymar himself has scored seven goals in seven games, also clocking six assists in the meantime.

Fans were left excited after the goal, praising the PSG duo before looking towards the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYpOY_0hkT4lV500
Neymar (right) provided a neat assist, chipping the ball through to his team-mate to volley in

'Ridiculous,' replied @haydenorr.

'This is insane,' quoted @DeanOverton.

'Haaland vs Mbappe.... This rivalry will be inevitable.' said one user after Erling Haaland also netted on matchday one of this year's Champions League.

'People spent the summer talking about Mbappe like he is a nobody. He is going to be a top 10 player when it’s all said and done,' added another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZ9QG_0hkT4lV500
Mbappe and Neymar had clashed earlier in the season but seem to be back on good terms

PSG have had their eyes on winning the Champions League for over a decade now after winning the French league title in eight of the last ten years.

They're yet to win Europe's most prestigious competition, but are once again among the favourites and have put down a stern marker this evening.

56-year-old manager Christophe Galtier is the latest person appointed to deliver the goods in what is a competition that seems to be getting stronger by the year.

