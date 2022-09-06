Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
wibqam.com
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue.
wibqam.com
Lawrence County men arrested, accused of dealing heroin, fentanyl
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A joint drug task force investigation involving Bedford police and Indiana State Police led to the arrest of two men accused of dealing heroin and fentanyl. The investigation was initiated by the Bedford Police Department when they received information about 27-year-old Devin Johnson from Leesville...
wibqam.com
“Blues at the Crossroads” kicks off biggest year to date
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Double the space on Wabash Avenue. An all-new “Kid Zone” area. And a second outdoor stage to allow for more performers. 21 years after the inaugural “Blues at the Crossroads” festival, the event will host over two dozen performers during over the course of Friday and Saturday as a part of this year’s activities.
Comments / 0