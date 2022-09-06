ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Lawrence County men arrested, accused of dealing heroin, fentanyl

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A joint drug task force investigation involving Bedford police and Indiana State Police led to the arrest of two men accused of dealing heroin and fentanyl. The investigation was initiated by the Bedford Police Department when they received information about 27-year-old Devin Johnson from Leesville...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
“Blues at the Crossroads” kicks off biggest year to date

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Double the space on Wabash Avenue. An all-new “Kid Zone” area. And a second outdoor stage to allow for more performers. 21 years after the inaugural “Blues at the Crossroads” festival, the event will host over two dozen performers during over the course of Friday and Saturday as a part of this year’s activities.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

