ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Board of Regents nominees quizzed about ‘woke’ politics, conflicts of interest

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlNAc_0hkT3wvd00

Diana Mendoza, a nominee for the Kansas Board of Regents, speaks with a Senate oversight committee that recommended her nomination by Gov. Laura Kelly be taken up by the full Senate. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflectdor)

TOPEKA — Senate President Ty Masterson peppered the governor’s three nominees to the Kansas Board of Regents with questions Tuesday about potential of faculty indoctrinating Kansas college students with “woke” ideology aimed at advancing politically or socially liberal ideas.

Masterson said a frequent question posed by his constituents from southcentral Kansas was about whether tenured professors at public universities in the Board of Regents system were engaged in classroom propaganda.

“I know you’re going to run into that over your next few years,” Masterson, an Andover Republican, told nominees.

He also quizzed John Dicus, chairman of Capitol Federal Savings, Diana Mendoza, Dodge City public school director of English for speakers of other languages, and Blake Benson, president of the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce, about their sense of political tension surrounding higher education.

“We ought to keep the politics out of the university,” said Dicus, who is part of a Capital Federal Foundation that donated about $35 million for college scholarships, professorships and campus buildings. “The academic world is quite different than the business world I work in on a day-to-day basis. I’ve begun to appreciate what they do and how they do it for the students of our universities, for the state, for the businesses.”

Benson, who has served as president of the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce since 2006, didn’t delve into “woke” political feuding, but said a college education could provide the foundation of a well-rounded person. He expected universities or colleges to challenge students in ways that enabled them to grasp differences of opinion and belief. One objective of an education is to provide skills to engage in civil dialogue on complex topics, he said.

Mendoza, who has more than 20 years of experience as an educator, said her role in Dodge City was to help teachers determine a student’s assets and craft a strategy for filling gaps so each could learn. It’s a challenge in a district with 47% English language learners, 79% viewed as economically disadvantaged and 11% who are migrants, she said.

She said diversity wasn’t simply about where a student came from. Instead, she said, “diversity is about the individual biography of the person.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCCY7_0hkT3wvd00

Blake Benson, middle, president of the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce, spoke with members of the Kansas Senate confirmation committee that Tuesday voted to advance his nomination to the Kansas Board of Regents to the full Kansas Senate. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

Trio advances

The Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee, which has a Republican majority, voted to recommend the full Senate consider each of the nominees put forward by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Senate committees could conduct hearings on the nominees after the 2023 legislative session opened in January, but that hasn’t been determined.

In 2022, the process took on an unusually high level of political drama. Several GOP senators worked to derail nominations of former state Sen. Wint Winter Jr., of Lawrence, and former Kansas City, Kansas, school Superintendent Cynthia Lane. Both were eventually confirmed along with former BNSF Railway CEO Carl Ice, of Manhattan.

The state Board of Regents has oversight of six state universities, Washburn University in Topeka as well as the community and technical colleges across the state. The nine members of the board are nominated by the governor subject to confirmation by the Kansas Senate.

If confirmed, the three nominees put forward by Kelly last month would replace former members Bill Feuerborn, Mark Hutton and Allen Schmidt, who all served in the Legislature. Feuerborn and Schmidt were Democrats, while Hutton was a Republican.

Meanwhile, Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn and Senate Majority Leader Larry Alley, both Republicans, asked the nominees whether linkages to higher education institutions they attended or had supported would create conflicts of interest.

Benson said his service to the Pittsburg State University’s foundation, his wife’s employment at PSU and his son’s enrollment in PSU wouldn’t interfere with his ability to fairly consider investments or policy related to other higher education institutions. He said it was a fair question and he would recuse himself from votes if advised to do so by the board’s attorneys.

Dicus and Mendoza also said their association with certain colleges or universities wouldn’t taint their advocacy for higher education generally.

Issues to work on

Benson said the state Board of Regents could do a better job recruiting Kansas youth, especially those earning college credit through concurrent enrollment in college-level courses while still in high school. He said his son did that through PSU, but there was little outreach to him to enroll as a freshman.

“We have room for improvement in not assuming the Kansas students are going to go to Kansas universities or colleges,” said Benson, who went to college in Arkansas. “I think that’s something that can be low-hanging fruit.”

Mendoza, director of diversity and English programs in Dodge City public schools, earned an associate’s degree at Dodge City Community College, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Kansas State University and enrolled in an educational doctorate program at KSU.

She was a first-generation college student and was convinced the state could do more to aid high school students seeking a path to higher education. She had benefit of a mentor who helped her navigate the college experience, but most students don’t have that advantage.

“Look at the high school level and the post-secondary level and try to decide what are the access barriers,” she said.

Dicus, who earned two businesses degrees at the University of Kansas, said the Board of Regents should continue with its strategy to shape Kansas higher education to better serve economic interests of communities and businesses.

“Higher education has been a priority of mine and the bank I lead,” Dicus said. “I’m committed to building stronger state universities. We need to be growing the next generation of business leaders.”

The post Kansas Board of Regents nominees quizzed about ‘woke’ politics, conflicts of interest appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed up for two different debates Saturday morning at the Kansas State Fair. The 90-minute exchange was an opportunity for Kelly to lean into her four-year record as governor. A longtime state legislator, she dug into the opportunity to explain her accomplishments and deep […] The post At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates

HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name will appear on the ballot in November. […] The post Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Former U.S. representative denies sending false text messages before Kansas abortion vote

HUTCHINSON — Weeks after he was accused of sending false text messages in an attempt to trick people into voting for an anti-abortion amendment, former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp claimed there was no proof of misconduct. “There’s no evidence of that,” said Huelskamp after the Kansas State Fair debate between Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney […] The post Former U.S. representative denies sending false text messages before Kansas abortion vote appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Liberal, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Andover, KS
State
Arkansas State
Kansas Reflector

The fight against women’s erasure continues after Aug. 2 abortion vote

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. The busloads of men […] The post The fight against women’s erasure continues after Aug. 2 abortion vote appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A “once in a lifetime” federal investment will clean up more than 2,300 abandoned gas wells — some of which may be leaking super-polluting methane — in Kansas.  But that’s only a fraction of the state’s approximately 11,000 abandoned wells. And data about old wells can be flawed. “Even if we have records, […] The post Kansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state.  Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ARIZONA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District discussed the contentious policy during July and August board meetings.  The policy would require […] The post Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hutton
Person
Ty Masterson
Person
Diana Mendoza
Kansas Reflector

‘The key is always people’: Kansas governor creates new office for job training

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly created the Office of Registered Apprenticeship Tuesday, emphasizing statewide economic growth under her administration and new employment opportunities.  Standing in a Washburn Tech auto garage, the Democratic governor said the new office would expand training opportunities for Kansans, especially for nontraditional workforce members, including women, formerly incarcerated people, people of […] The post ‘The key is always people’: Kansas governor creates new office for job training appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas legislators clash with Labor secretary over report on unemployment fraud, identity theft

TOPEKA — Kansas’ IT system for unemployment claims could have been hacked by any fifth-grader, the chairman of an oversight committee said during a tense meeting Wednesday on security breaches.  “Most of it was grade-school type stuff that we should’ve been aware of in the first place,” said Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Stillwell Republican and […] The post Kansas legislators clash with Labor secretary over report on unemployment fraud, identity theft appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Now’s the time for Kansans to wade out of the water of meaningless anti-abortion rhetoric

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of communications/English, specializing in media. There’s that old adage about fish not […] The post Now’s the time for Kansans to wade out of the water of meaningless anti-abortion rhetoric appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Kansas Senate#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Board Of Regents#Republican#Capitol Federal Savings
Kansas Reflector

‘Test-optional’ exams teach Kansas teens a lesson in contradiction

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. On Saturday, my daughter will join thousands of fellow high […] The post ‘Test-optional’ exams teach Kansas teens a lesson in contradiction appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas foster care provider reviewed failures in Nebraska before agreeing to end contract

TOPEKA — Officials from Saint Francis Ministries met with Nebraska regulators on Dec. 9, 2021, to review the organization’s failure to comply with the terms of its state contract. The Kansas-based foster care provider had struggled to provide medical records for all the children it served, or documentation of in-home services and monthly visits, or […] The post Kansas foster care provider reviewed failures in Nebraska before agreeing to end contract appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers award $50,000 in wrongful conviction case involving knife possession

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and legislators on a bipartisan state council reviewed without objection a $50,000 settlement for wrongful conviction of a Wichita man sentenced to prison for possession of a nine-inch folding knife the district court concluded met the legal definition of a weapon. The State Finance Council, which includes top leadership of […] The post Kansas lawmakers award $50,000 in wrongful conviction case involving knife possession appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Kansas Reflector

Supporting working parents will help Kansas kids thrive, this Labor Day and beyond

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. John Wilson is president of Kansas Action for Children. On this day 140 years ago, 10,000 New York workers marched — unpaid — to recognize their contributions […] The post Supporting working parents will help Kansas kids thrive, this Labor Day and beyond appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Summoning inspiration from solitary, Kansas native wins PEN America prison writing award

TOPEKA — Alex Tretbar scratched Lou Reed lyrics into the concrete “rhomboid exoskeleton” of an Oregon jail’s solitary confinement hole, then found the strength to write about it. “Some people work very hard,” the song goes, “but still they never get it right.” Tretbar, a Wichita native and University of Kansas graduate, references the experience […] The post Summoning inspiration from solitary, Kansas native wins PEN America prison writing award appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Campaign season begins, while truth itself hangs in the balance for Kansas and country

With Labor Day past and full-blown political campaign season upon us, politicians have turned stretching the truth into a national pastime.  Heated claims of “fascist” and “radical” fly through the air like so many poorly aimed hand grenades. Social media outlets teem with scalding hot commentary, most of it only tangentially related to the real […] The post Campaign season begins, while truth itself hangs in the balance for Kansas and country appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Ten years after DACA, undocumented youths in Kansas and across the nation need further change

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Diana Martinez Quintana is a policy entrepreneur at Next100, a startup think tank, and is from Kansas City. Last week, President Joe Biden moved to codify […] The post Ten years after DACA, undocumented youths in Kansas and across the nation need further change appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy