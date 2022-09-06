ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Orioles' Felix Bautista: Dealing with arm fatigue

Bautista was unavailable for Friday's game due to arm fatigue, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Orioles held a one-run lead in the ninth inning Friday and Bautista had not pitched in three days, but Dillon Tate still received the save opportunity instead of the team's regular closer. Bautista's injury does not sound serious, but it's unclear when he will be available next.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench

Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta. Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday

Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Wrist acting up again

France is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta after his left wrist appeared to be bothering him while he swung the bat during Saturday's 3-1 win, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. The wrist issue previously kept France out for four consecutive games in late...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Offensive explosion in rout

Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in a 14-2 win Thursday in Oakland. Gonzalez singled and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fifth and smashed a three-run homer in the sixth. It was his first four-hit game of his career and his second game with at least three hits in his last five starts. After struggling with a .198/.282/.339 slash line in 33 games for Triple-A Charlotte before his promotion, the 25-year-old has attacked big-league pitching, posting a .339/.356/.500 line in 15 contests. He's started 11 of Chicago's last 12 games and should continue to see regular playing time over the next couple of weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Awarded another start

Nelson is slated to start Monday's game against the Dodgers at Chase Field, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Nelson will unsurprisingly receive another turn through the rotation after he dazzled in his MLB debut Sept. 5 against the Padres, striking out seven over seven scoreless frames in a winning effort. The Dodgers present a stiff test for the 24-year-old righty, who will tentatively line up for a two-start week. His second turn comes next weekend at home in a rematch with the Padres.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' JJ Bleday: Sits against southpaw

Bleday will sit against lefty David Peterson and the Mets on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleday has held more than a strict platoon role, but he's now been on the bench against four of the last five southpaws the Marlins have faced. He owns a 108 wRC+ against righties and a 53 wRC+ against lefties (albeit in just 34 plate appearances), so he could continue sitting frequently against same-sided pitching down the stretch. Bryan De La Cruz will be the Marlins' center fielder Friday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Removed for precautionary reasons

Staassi was removed from Friday's game against the Astros for precautionary reasons. It's unclear exactly what type of injury Stassi is dealing with, but he was unable to go a full nine innings . His status will be updated when more information is available.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list

Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Not included in Sunday's lineup

Margot is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, according to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network. Margot started the last 12 games, so manager Kevin Cash decided to give him a breather Sunday. Randy Arozarena will cover right field with Margot opening the game on the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1

Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Alex Wood: Improving but still being evaluated

Wood (shoulder) is improving but is still being evaluated, with his expected return date not yet clear, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Wood hit the injured list with a left shoulder impingement in early September but has yet to be shut down for the year. Even with the Giants all but eliminated from postseason contention, it looks as though he has a shot to make it back for at least a start or two late in the year, though that's not guaranteed. The team is expected to go with a bullpen game when his turn comes up Sunday against the Cubs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Singer's 7 shutout innings lead Royals over Tigers, 4-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer threw seven shutout innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Singer (8-4) allowed four hits and one walk, striking out six and retiring 16 of the last 18 batters he faced. The Royals have won six of his last seven starts; he is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA over that span. Kansas City jumped on the board in the first inning with Nick Pratto’s sacrifice fly scoring Bobby Witt Jr. Witt had a pair of hits, including a double, his 51st extra-base hit, leading all major league rookies. Drew Waters’ two-out double into the right-field corner scored Michael A. Taylor and Nate Eaton to expand Kansas City’s lead to 3-0 in the second inning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in three runs

Cruz went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, one run scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals. Cruz ripped a two-run triple and scored a run in the fifth inning before knocking an RBI single in the eighth. The electrifying rookie is starting to heat up down the stretch; he's now 12-for-30 (.400) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI through seven games this month. However, he's also struck out nine times while not drawing a walk during that stretch after another pair of strikeouts Friday. Cruz's season slash line has improved to .226/.273/.457 through 260 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine Saturday

Rojas isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Rojas is getting a breather after he hit .233 with a home run, a double, five runs, five RBI and two stolen bases over the last eight games. Emmanuel Rivera will start at the hot corner and bat sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: To be game-time call

Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he wants Shepard (Achilles) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. It remains to be seen whether Shepard will be limited in Friday's practice, but it sounds like the veteran wideout's status will come down to the wire in any event. Considering that he's less than nine full months removed from a left Achilles tear, there's no guarantee that Shepard handles a complete assortment of offensive snaps Week 1, even if he does suit up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Meeting with specialist on tap

Anderson is scheduled to meet with a hand specialist Tuesday, at which point the White Sox could have a better sense of if or when he'll return this season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Anderson underwent surgery on his left hand Aug. 11 and is now four weeks into...
CHICAGO, IL

