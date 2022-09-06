Read full article on original website
How to watch Steelers at Bengals: Time, date, TV, live stream, prediction as Cincy begins AFC title defense
The tables have certainly turned in the Steelers-Bengals rivalry. Less than two years ago, the Steelers rolled into Cincinnati with a 10-game winning streak over their divisional foe. Pittsburgh lost that night, and will return to the Queen City on Sunday looking to snap a three-game losing streak against the defending AFC champions.
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1
Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
Bills receiver secretly pulled off a gender reveal after scoring a TD during Buffalo's blowout win over Rams
Based on videos around the Internet, it seems that half the fun of getting pregnant these days is that you get to do the gender reveal that comes with it, but we might have to stop doing gender reveals because there's a good chance no one is going to top what Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie did for his sister during the Bills' 31-10 blowout win over the Rams.
Bills' Ed Oliver: Spotted in walking boot postgame
Oliver (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Oliver had to leave Thursday's contest after he sustained an unspecified ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 2021 first-round pick attempted to return early on in the second half, but he was able to play just three additional defensive snaps before sitting out the remainder of Buffalo's season-opening win. Oliver's timeline for a return is currently unclear heading into the Bills' next matchup against the Titans on Sept. 19.
Nebraska fires Scott Frost after 1-2 start three games into fifth season with Cornhuskers
What was going to be done eventually was handled rather immediately Sunday as Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost three games into his fifth season. Frost, who joined his alma mater as the nation's hottest coach in 2018 after leading UCF to a 13-0 record the year prior, did not achieve a winning season in any of his campaigns with the Cornhuskers.
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Week 1
Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets. Peters suffered a torn ACL before the start of the 2021 campaign, and he began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was activated off the PUP list in August and appeared on track to play in Week 1 after recording back-to-back limited practices to start the week. However, he was held out of Friday's practice, leaving his status for the season opener once again in doubt. If the veteran cornerback is sidelined Sunday, expect Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens to have expanded roles.
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Wants to play Week 1
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Ragnow (groin) wants to play in Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Eagles, but they'll wait to determine his status until they see how he responds to Friday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Ragnow missed the final 13 games last...
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Solid performance in Week 1
Rousseau registered four solo tackles, one sack and one pass defense during Thursday's 31-10 win over the Rams. Rousseau tipped a pass intended for Cooper Kupp at the line in the first quarter and sacked Matthew Stafford on a third-and-short situation in the third quarter. The second-year defensive end played 45 of the team's 67 defensive snaps and will likely be a key piece in Buffalo's defense in 2022. As a rookie, the 2021 first-round pick recorded 50 tackles, four sacks, four pass defenses and one interception across 17 appearances.
Colts' Quenton Nelson: Inks massive extension
The Colts and Nelson agreed to terms on a four-year extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. According to Schefter, the new deal averages $20 million per season and includes $60 million guaranteed, establishing Nelson as the highest-paid guard in the NFL. With the contract in place, Nelson now is locked in with the Colts through 2026, which will be his age-30 campaign.
Chiefs new look offense gets off to hot start
The Chiefs revamped offense looked a lot like the “old” offense in getting off to a quick start in their week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
Lamar Jackson turned down Ravens contract offer that eclipsed Russell Wilson's deal with Broncos, per report
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were unable to come to terms on a long-term extension prior to the quarterback's self-made deadline earlier this week and will now pause contract negotiations for the rest of the season. While they couldn't put pen to paper on a deal, it wasn't without some serious offers being put on the table.
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: No injury designation
Edwards (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's season opener against the Cowboys. Edwards landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant with an illness. However, he logged a full practice Friday and will be good to go for Week 1. Jordan Whitehead left in free agency this offseason, leaving Edwards to compete with newcomer Logan Ryan for the starting safety spot next to Antoine Winfield. It appears the incumbent Edwards has won the starting gig to start the campaign, but Ryan and Keanu Neal could push him for playing time if he struggles in his expanded role.
Giants' Sterling Shepard: To be game-time call
Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he wants Shepard (Achilles) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. It remains to be seen whether Shepard will be limited in Friday's practice, but it sounds like the veteran wideout's status will come down to the wire in any event. Considering that he's less than nine full months removed from a left Achilles tear, there's no guarantee that Shepard handles a complete assortment of offensive snaps Week 1, even if he does suit up.
Saints' Christian Ringo: Climbs to active roster
The Saints elevated Ringo (undisclosed) from the practice squad Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. The Cardinals released Ringo with an injury settlement Aug. 30, only for the Saints to sign him to their practice squad one day later. After Saturday's transaction, the eight-year pro now has a chance to be active for Week 1 action.
WATCH: Former NFL players LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho witness fight after Bills-Rams game
The 2022 NFL season just started and things are already heating up -- on and off the field. After the Los Angeles Rams suffered a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills during their home opener on Thursday, two fans got in a fight in the middle of traffic after leaving SoFi Stadium. The fans seemed too distracted to realize that two former NFL players were among those watching them.
LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game
When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not listed on injury report
Walker (abdomen) is listed as a non-participant on Friday's practice estimate, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. The Seahawks didn't practice but still have to put out an injury report. While he hasn't been ruled out, Walker seems unlikely to play in Monday's game after undergoing a hernia procedure in mid-August. Coach Pete Carroll said he thought Walker would get some practice reps Thursday, but the rookie didn't end up participating. The Seahawks will turn to Travis Homer and/or DeeJay Dallas for support behind starter Rashaad Penny if Walker isn't able to play Monday night.
Animal rights activists run on field, disrupt Bills vs. Rams NFL season opener
The 2022 NFL season got underway on Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills. Aside from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two women that made their way onto the playing field also made a lasting impression. A pair of animal rights protestors ended...
One surprise NFL team was ready to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers had decided to release him, per report
If the 49ers had made the decision to release Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, he wouldn't have been a free agent for very long and that's because it appears that one of San Francisco's NFC West rivals was ready to pounce on the quarterback. Although the Seahawks were one of the...
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: On bench Saturday
Madrigal (groin) isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Madrigal was removed from Friday's matchup due to right groin tightness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Zach McKinstry will start at second base and lead off.
