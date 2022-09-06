Oliver (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Oliver had to leave Thursday's contest after he sustained an unspecified ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 2021 first-round pick attempted to return early on in the second half, but he was able to play just three additional defensive snaps before sitting out the remainder of Buffalo's season-opening win. Oliver's timeline for a return is currently unclear heading into the Bills' next matchup against the Titans on Sept. 19.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO