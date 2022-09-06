ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

phillyvoice.com

Father drowns, son rescued at unguarded Ocean City beach

A Lackawanna County man died Thursday in Ocean City after he and his son were pulled from the ocean along a beach near 12th Street, officials said. There were no lifeguards working at the beach. Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, was swimming with his 21-year-old son when the two men...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 9, 2022

There were several reasons that Caroline Street was Ocean City’s primary swimming beach in the 1920s and early 1930s. The beach was narrow in those days and Caroline Street was its widest part. It was also the site of Showell’s Bathhouse where tourists could rent lockers and bathing suits for 25 cents a day.
OCEAN CITY, MD
shorelocalnews.com

Drowning in Ocean City

At approximately 12:23 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, an Ocean City Beach Patrol rapid response team was alerted to two bathers in distress in the surf at an unprotected beach near 12th Street. Three lifeguards entered the water and brought two men to the beach. One was unresponsive. The guards...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City, MD
Accidents
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Ocean City Fire Department warns of phone scammer asking for donations

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is warning residents to be warry of a phone scam. OCFD says on September 8th, they and the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company received reports of the bogus calls. The scammer is calling residents, asking for donations on behalf of the fire department, says OCFD.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Check your equipment before fall fishing

For most working people, summer is over. Kids are back in school and fishing trips are going to be harder to come by. Fishing tackle that has seen some rough use during the summer can use some TLC right now to be ready for those important fall trips when big fish move down the coast on their southern migration.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

October car shows approved in Ocean City

Endless Summer Cruisin’, Corvette Weekend on the books. Two longtime car shows are officially on the books for the resort’s shoulder season. On Tuesday, council members approved private event requests and other details for Endless Summer Cruisin’ and Corvette Weekend. Endless Summer Cruisin’. For years, Cruisin’ events...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Bike riding now allowed on OC boardwalk through Memorial Day

OCEAN CITY, Md- Ocean City will now allow bike riders on the boardwalk until the following Memorial Day weekend, following a City Council voted to allow bikes to operate during Oceans Calling and Sunfest for this year only. The change would allow for bikes on the boardwalk during the events...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Coastal flood advisory extended for three Lower Eastern Shore counties

SOMERSET, Md. – A coastal flood advisory is being extended to 7 a.m. on September 11th for parts of the Lower Eastern Shore. Somerset County Emergency Services (SCES) says residents in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways can expect up to one foot of flooding. However, the threat of property damage remains low, according to SCES.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

History goes underground at Fort Miles

Sussex County has a hidden history that played a vital role during World War II. There are 16 underground bunkers throughout Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes that were part of Fort Miles. Fort Miles became a military city serving as home to more than 2,200 soldiers and 250 buildings....
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

OCBP receives check from Swim Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Beach Patrol recently received a $2,250 check from Swim Ocean City. It was given for the Beach Patrol’s outstanding work during the 2022 Ocean Games. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

Enjoy this beach day, but take care

Following the warm and sunny Labor Day Weekend, we’ve had a week of slightly damp and windy weather, but today the sun came out and we had blue skies smiling at us once again. However, due to Hurricane Earl out in the open Atlantic, ocean swells are evident all along the East Coast today and will still be around this weekend, with an increased the threat of rip currents. So take care if you are on the beach and always swim near a life guard. Here are some photos taken today around 118th Street, showing blue skies, people out enjoying the beautiful Ocean City beach, and the powerful waves.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Clogged Pipe Leads To $540K Charge at Ocean Pines Plant

SNOW HILL – The county will pay a $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee following failure to meet nitrogen limits at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 5-2 to use the Ocean Pines service area’s reserve fund to pay the $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee. Commissioner Chip Bertino, who was one of the two votes in opposition, said the fee was only charged following negligence by a county employee and therefore should have been paid through the county’s general fund.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Journal

An egregious gamble with Chesapeake sturgeon

There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, MD. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
oceancity.com

OC Bikefest, Delmarva Bike Week, and the Non-profits that Benefit from these Big Events

Mid September brings cooler temperatures and roaring engines to the Eastern shore. Delmarva Bike Week and OC Bikefest, the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast, get started on Wednesday, September 14 with concerts, vendors, parades, official Bikefest merchandise, thrill shows, and alcohol sales. Why do some people call this huge event Bikefest and others call it Bike Week and who benefits from having this event on the Eastern Shore besides the obvious answer – the event organizers?
OCEAN CITY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not perceive these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.
CAMDEN, DE

