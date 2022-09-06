Read full article on original website
Father drowns, son rescued at unguarded Ocean City beach
A Lackawanna County man died Thursday in Ocean City after he and his son were pulled from the ocean along a beach near 12th Street, officials said. There were no lifeguards working at the beach. Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, was swimming with his 21-year-old son when the two men...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 9, 2022
There were several reasons that Caroline Street was Ocean City’s primary swimming beach in the 1920s and early 1930s. The beach was narrow in those days and Caroline Street was its widest part. It was also the site of Showell’s Bathhouse where tourists could rent lockers and bathing suits for 25 cents a day.
Pa Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pa. began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
shorelocalnews.com
Drowning in Ocean City
At approximately 12:23 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, an Ocean City Beach Patrol rapid response team was alerted to two bathers in distress in the surf at an unprotected beach near 12th Street. Three lifeguards entered the water and brought two men to the beach. One was unresponsive. The guards...
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department warns of phone scammer asking for donations
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is warning residents to be warry of a phone scam. OCFD says on September 8th, they and the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company received reports of the bogus calls. The scammer is calling residents, asking for donations on behalf of the fire department, says OCFD.
Cape Gazette
Check your equipment before fall fishing
For most working people, summer is over. Kids are back in school and fishing trips are going to be harder to come by. Fishing tackle that has seen some rough use during the summer can use some TLC right now to be ready for those important fall trips when big fish move down the coast on their southern migration.
Ocean City Today
October car shows approved in Ocean City
Endless Summer Cruisin’, Corvette Weekend on the books. Two longtime car shows are officially on the books for the resort’s shoulder season. On Tuesday, council members approved private event requests and other details for Endless Summer Cruisin’ and Corvette Weekend. Endless Summer Cruisin’. For years, Cruisin’ events...
WMDT.com
Bike riding now allowed on OC boardwalk through Memorial Day
OCEAN CITY, Md- Ocean City will now allow bike riders on the boardwalk until the following Memorial Day weekend, following a City Council voted to allow bikes to operate during Oceans Calling and Sunfest for this year only. The change would allow for bikes on the boardwalk during the events...
WMDT.com
Coastal flood advisory extended for three Lower Eastern Shore counties
SOMERSET, Md. – A coastal flood advisory is being extended to 7 a.m. on September 11th for parts of the Lower Eastern Shore. Somerset County Emergency Services (SCES) says residents in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways can expect up to one foot of flooding. However, the threat of property damage remains low, according to SCES.
WBOC
Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Vehicle into Surf on Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen
LEWES, Del. - Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers on Thursday evening arrested a 48-year-old Newark, Del., man on a charge of driving under the influence and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday,...
Cape Gazette
History goes underground at Fort Miles
Sussex County has a hidden history that played a vital role during World War II. There are 16 underground bunkers throughout Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes that were part of Fort Miles. Fort Miles became a military city serving as home to more than 2,200 soldiers and 250 buildings....
WMDT.com
OCBP receives check from Swim Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Beach Patrol recently received a $2,250 check from Swim Ocean City. It was given for the Beach Patrol’s outstanding work during the 2022 Ocean Games. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
oceancity.com
Enjoy this beach day, but take care
Following the warm and sunny Labor Day Weekend, we’ve had a week of slightly damp and windy weather, but today the sun came out and we had blue skies smiling at us once again. However, due to Hurricane Earl out in the open Atlantic, ocean swells are evident all along the East Coast today and will still be around this weekend, with an increased the threat of rip currents. So take care if you are on the beach and always swim near a life guard. Here are some photos taken today around 118th Street, showing blue skies, people out enjoying the beautiful Ocean City beach, and the powerful waves.
The Dispatch
Clogged Pipe Leads To $540K Charge at Ocean Pines Plant
SNOW HILL – The county will pay a $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee following failure to meet nitrogen limits at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 5-2 to use the Ocean Pines service area’s reserve fund to pay the $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee. Commissioner Chip Bertino, who was one of the two votes in opposition, said the fee was only charged following negligence by a county employee and therefore should have been paid through the county’s general fund.
WMDT.com
Lifeguard presence on downwards slope as summer ends, beach patrol provides safety tips
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Lifeguards here on Delmarva have some safety tips for you to keep in mind as there will be less guards on duty as summer has officially ended. Ocean City Beach Patrol tells us the number of full-time lifeguards has dropped due to many having outside occupations. As...
fox5dc.com
Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.
Bay Journal
An egregious gamble with Chesapeake sturgeon
There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, MD. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
oceancity.com
OC Bikefest, Delmarva Bike Week, and the Non-profits that Benefit from these Big Events
Mid September brings cooler temperatures and roaring engines to the Eastern shore. Delmarva Bike Week and OC Bikefest, the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast, get started on Wednesday, September 14 with concerts, vendors, parades, official Bikefest merchandise, thrill shows, and alcohol sales. Why do some people call this huge event Bikefest and others call it Bike Week and who benefits from having this event on the Eastern Shore besides the obvious answer – the event organizers?
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not perceive these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.
