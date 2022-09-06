Read full article on original website
More Canon Lenses Are on the Way
Canon has been aggressively filling out their RF mirrorless lens lineup, but there are still a fair number of missing options. It looks like the company will be turning their attention to wide angle options next, with four L Series professional primes likely to be released in the next year.
We Review the BenQ PD3205U Monitor: Affordable, Yet Spectacular
A studio monitor is a great companion to any creative’s workflow. Without any doubt, the BenQ PD3205U is one of those monitors that combine the right amount of features, while also being affordable for a creator who doesn’t want to spend thousands for a studio monitor. Having tested the BenQ PD3205U, here is our review.
A Review of the Sony FE 40mm f/2.5 G Lens
35mm and 50mm are two of the most common focal lengths, but in the past few years, we have seen a small influx of 40mm lenses, which offer a unique perspective that is fun to work with and is a nice alternative from the two more common options. For Sony shooters, there is the FE 40mm f/2.5 G, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Should You Turn Image Stabilization off When Using a Tripod?
If your camera is mounted on top of a tripod, should you turn your camera's image stabilization off? These findings might surprise you. It might seem rather antiquated and quaint considering how far camera technology has evolved in recent times, but I used to pride myself on how still I could handhold a camera. One method I used was always inhaling slowly and deeply, then exhaling slowly and deeply, then pressing the shutter on the pause of breath after my exhale. I also had all sorts of positions I would put my knees and elbows into to ensure that I had multiple points touching a surface, be it the ground or a wall. But now with the development of image stabilization (in your camera or your lens), those techniques have become somewhat unnecessary. That said, if you're using a tripod, should you actually use image stabilization?
Is Black and White the Solution to Bad Light in Landscape Photography?
One of the most frustrating things about landscape photography is that you have no control over the light, and an otherwise perfect scene can be ruined by it. Just because the light is not great, however, does not mean you need to pack it in and head home; sometimes, the answer is adjusting your approach a bit. Black and white can be such a solution, and this great video shows how it can help you come home with worthwhile photos.
How to Add Mood to Your Landscape Photos
Photography is as much about what you show in your photos as it is about what you hide. Too many details can overwhelm the viewer. You can already be selective about what you include in an image when you capture it. There are also several techniques that help you simplify a photo in post-processing. One way to do so is by introducing a darker mood and by shrouding less important areas in darkness.
We Review the Guragear Kiboko City Commuter: Camera Bag That Has More Magnets Than My Fridge
GuraGear has been making headlines with its new Kiboko City Commuter. The bag promises to be the perfect match between capacity, durability, and weight. Made not only for photographers, but content creators in general, the bag has a lot to live up to. Let’s see how it performs in the real world.
How to Make a Full Podcast Studio in a Box
Wouldn't it be great if all of your clients and subjects came to you? There are times when you may have to make the trip to them, and if you do podcasts, how easily can you pack up your studio of mics and other gear with you to record on the go?
A First Look at the New iPhone 14 Lineup
The latest iPhone lineup is here, and it brings with both a range of subtle refinements and intriguing new features that will reshape how we interact with our phones. This excellent first look video discusses the new lineup and offers some impressions on their headline features. Coming to you from...
Tips for a Better Photoshoot
Here are four great tips to give you an advantage with your shoots, whether for a job or as a hobby. Many photographers may waste a lot of time warming up with the model. You can increase your success rate just by taking 10 minutes to speak with a captive audience. That would the model sitting in glam. I ran a photography studio and only the best of the best would do this. They'd just talk about life, the mundane things while the talent was in glam. This allowed the photographer to relax the model and figure out which angles would be their best. When I do this, I notice that I captured better images sooner.
