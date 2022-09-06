ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WOLF

Lackawanna County man dies at NJ beach while swimming with son

THORNHURST, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man from Thornhurst, Lackawanna County died at a New Jersey beach on Thursday afternoon. According to Ocean City Police, an Ocean City Beach Patrol rapid response team was notified of two people in distress in the ocean around 12:23 PM. Officials say 56-year-old...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Tentative agreements reached for striking nursing home workers

PA - (WOLF) — After months of negotiations and a week of unfair labor practice strikes, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania workers at both Comprehensive-owned and Priority-owned nursing homes reached tentative contract agreements. Workers had been on strike to demand the new investment of $600M coming from the state budget would...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

PA Senate: Fetterman agrees to Oz debate

PA - (WOLF) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has agreed to debate his Republican opponent, Doctor Mehmet Oz, in the senate race. It comes a day after Oz again attacked Fetterman over his refusal to debate. Fetterman, who's recovering from a stroke he suffered in May -- said in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
WOLF

Ribbon cutting for Poconos Park

POCONO TWP, MONROE COUNTY - WOLF — The Poconos Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for Poconos Park today. The complex has been revitalized into a state-of-the-art facility that will play host to local and private events as well festivals and world-class tours. It has two venues, a banquet...
TRAVEL
WOLF

Flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

Today, Governor Wolf announced in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks, flags are to be flown half-staffed from sunrise until sunset on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state. “On Patriot Day, we commemorate the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and honor the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Death of Queen Elizabeth II Impacts Local Community

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Yeah, it’s devastating news, but I think she lived such a strong and giving life” says Shelby Monk of Hanover Township. Just two days after formally asking Liz Truss to become Prime Minister, Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at her cherished Balmoral castle.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre Area Opens New Stadium

“It builds teamwork, getting you to trust your other person to do his job and you do your job I got your back, you got mine, type of attitude” says the President of the Wilkes-Barre Area Booster Club. Football is back for the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack in Plains. Facing...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Buckhorns set to meet Wolfpack

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Mekhi Nelson is someone the coaches need on the field all of the time for the Wolfpack. The Junior who played quarterback last season rushed for 216 yards and a touchdown last week against Abington heights. On defense, he has 5 tackles and an interception. Mekhi Nelson,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA

