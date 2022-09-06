Read full article on original website
Health secretary Therese Coffey insists she will not undo abortion laws
Liz Truss’s new health secretary Therese Coffey has insisted she will “not seek to undo” abortion laws, amid concern from campaigners about her voting record on the issue.The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said Ms Coffey – also appointed deputy prime minister – has a “deeply concerning” record on abortion rights.The senior Tory figure voted to revoke the rights to at-home abortion care, as well as voting against extension of abortion rights to women in Northern Ireland.The practising Catholic has previously said that she would “prefer that people didn’t have abortions, but I am not going to condemn people that...
Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh on solemn final journey
Tens of thousands of mourners lined the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege on Sunday as it left the Scottish retreat where she died, to bid farewell to their longest serving monarch. We lived so long with the queen -- 70 years," said former soldier Stuart Mackay as he watched the cortege arrive.
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
BBC
William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales by the King
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title. The King made the comments in his first address to...
Canada’s Conservatives take populist shift with new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada on Saturday picked populist Pierre Poilievre to lead the party and challenge sitting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Poilievre, a lifelong conservative who first snagged a seat in Canada’s Parliament in 2004, supported the weeks-long “Freedom Convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting vaccine requirements and other COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Up against four…
BBC
Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
BBC
Prince Andrew to care for Queen's beloved corgis
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are going to live with her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, the BBC has confirmed. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy - two young corgis that the prince and his daughters gave the Queen as a present in 2021.
BBC
Tom Scholar: Former top civil servants hit out at Treasury boss sacking
Two former heads of the civil service have criticised Liz Truss for sacking the top official at the Treasury within days of becoming prime minister. Sir Tom Scholar was fired this week - a move seen as part of a pledge by Ms Truss to change "Treasury orthodoxy". Former cabinet...
BBC
Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says
The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
BBC
Bank holiday approved for day of Queen's funeral
A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch. The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: The moment the Buckingham Palace crowds learned the news
As the union jack at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast, the crowds outside stood still in shock. The silence was broken only by a symphony of news alerts on people's phones, and the messages that followed. The mood had shifted: it was inquisitive, then suddenly sombre. It was...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
BBC
'She was a neighbour, more than just the Queen'
The community of Ballater, less than eight miles from Balmoral, considered the Queen to be more of a friendly neighbour than a monarch. The Royal Family have strong links with the local area, going back decades. Butcher Brian Scott, of HM Sheridan which supplies Balmoral, said: "She was a member...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: The beach loved by the Royal Family
When it comes to the Queen and Norfolk perhaps the royal residence of Sandringham first comes to mind. But not far from the royal estate lies a beach which always held a particular place in her heart. In 1835, Holkham Hall readied itself for a very special guest - 16-year-old...
BBC
King Charles' life will change, Winston Churchill's grandson says
The grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, Sir Nicholas Soames, has said King Charles' life will change. Sir Nicholas, a former Mid Sussex MP, also said it did not matter if his friend of 65 years had expressed his views on issues in the past. He said he will observe "constitutional...
BBC
Crowds gather for proclamation ceremony in Edinburgh
A public proclamation to announce the accession of King Charles has taken place in Edinburgh. Crowds gathered at the Mercat Cross on the city's Royal Mile to hear the Lord Lyon King of Arms read the address. The event follows a ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday when King...
BBC
Ukraine war: Heavily pregnant medic held in Russian prison
A Ukrainian woman who is eight months pregnant is being held at a notorious prison camp in the Russian-occupied part of eastern Ukraine, her friends and family say. Mariana Mamonova, a military medic, was taken prisoner at the start of April while serving in Mariupol. She is understood to be...
BBC
UN: Disabled people used as human shields by Russia
A UN committee has called for the urgent evacuation of disabled people living in institutions in Ukrainian areas under Russian control. The human rights body said it had received reports of people being used as human shields and being denied access to basic care. It said at least 12 people...
BBC
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
BBC
Formal announcement of King Charles III takes place
The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch has been read out in Leicester. In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK. The Accession Proclamation took place in the Town Hall at 13:00 BST...
