Liz Truss’s new health secretary Therese Coffey has insisted she will “not seek to undo” abortion laws, amid concern from campaigners about her voting record on the issue.The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said Ms Coffey – also appointed deputy prime minister – has a “deeply concerning” record on abortion rights.The senior Tory figure voted to revoke the rights to at-home abortion care, as well as voting against extension of abortion rights to women in Northern Ireland.The practising Catholic has previously said that she would “prefer that people didn’t have abortions, but I am not going to condemn people that...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO