Iowa State

Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, September 9, 2022

In Friday's Evening Edition, read about an Iowa hog and crop farmer originally from the Dominican Republic, the story behind an International Harvester 1086, and the carbon storage power in peat bogs. Dominican Republic Native and Iowa Farmer. Editor Gil Gullickson interviews Katherine Marcano-Bell, who moved with her mother to...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday

After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
NEW HAMPTON, IA
State
Iowa State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
State
Arkansas State
ourquadcities.com

Iowa landowners sued over survey

(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
IOWA STATE
#Soybeans#Desiccation#Winter Wheat#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
KCCI.com

Rain moves out of the metro this evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Today's rain will continue to work eastward across Iowa this evening, coming to an end for central Iowa during the night. By daybreak tomorrow, any lingering showers will be confined to the eastern third of the state. As skies clear behind the showers, temperatures in western/northwest Iowa could fall into the upper 40s(!) by Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a cool northerly breeze keeping afternoon highs in the 70s.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term

The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall

Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Great Lakes dealing with infestation of invasive plant

Dickinson County, Iowa — The president of the Iowa Great Lakes Association is sounding the alarm about an invasive plant that’s been found in five area lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall and can be a major obstruction for boat traffic. That’s Iowa Great...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don't answer the door

On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OTTUMWA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Q&A: Katherine Marcano-Bell, Dominican Republic native and Iowa farmer

Iowa seemingly has little in common with the Dominican Republic, but the Midwestern state and the Caribbean island nation have both been called home by Katherine Marcano-Bell. “When I think of my childhood, I think of playing marbles and jumping rope, attending a parochial school, and going to Mass. There were hardships, but there was also a lot of love from a big extended family. It was amazing,” she says.
IOWA STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan

The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
MICHIGAN STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

