Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, September 9, 2022
In Friday's Evening Edition, read about an Iowa hog and crop farmer originally from the Dominican Republic, the story behind an International Harvester 1086, and the carbon storage power in peat bogs. Dominican Republic Native and Iowa Farmer. Editor Gil Gullickson interviews Katherine Marcano-Bell, who moved with her mother to...
KEYC
Lack of rainfall may impact Minnesota, Iowa farmers differently this harvest season
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Lack of rainfall in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa has many wondering about the upcoming harvest, including how pumpkins have fared through the drought. We’re already about an inch below average in rainfall as we head into the harvest season. “We’ve been a little...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday
After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
Mixed results: Iowa college enrollment numbers released
Enrollment figures for Iowa's public universities were released for the fall of 2022. It was mixed results, with one school's enrollment up slightly and two others down a little.
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Eastern Iowa Has Some Of The Highest And Lowest Cropland Rent Prices
Land prices have been through the roof this year. In 2021, farmland prices were up 29 percent from 2020 with the average land value across Iowa being $9,751. Since the end of 2021, we have continued to watch those prices rise 40 percent averaging around $13,000. Just like with land...
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Campaign Ad Wars, Senate Republican Unity, and Iowa’s AG 'Debate'
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: campaign ad wars, U.S. Senate Republicans’ unity issues, train trials, and Iowa’s attorney general candidates ‘debate.’. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa landowners sued over survey
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
KCCI.com
Rain moves out of the metro this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Today's rain will continue to work eastward across Iowa this evening, coming to an end for central Iowa during the night. By daybreak tomorrow, any lingering showers will be confined to the eastern third of the state. As skies clear behind the showers, temperatures in western/northwest Iowa could fall into the upper 40s(!) by Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a cool northerly breeze keeping afternoon highs in the 70s.
siouxlandnews.com
Navigator CO2 Pipeline sues landowners in Woodbury, Clay Counties over property surveys
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — One of the companies pushing for a major carbon pipeline through Iowa is suing some landowners in three counties so that they can be on their property to survey. This is for the Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline which would run through almost three dozen counties...
bleedingheartland.com
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Great Lakes dealing with infestation of invasive plant
Dickinson County, Iowa — The president of the Iowa Great Lakes Association is sounding the alarm about an invasive plant that’s been found in five area lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall and can be a major obstruction for boat traffic. That’s Iowa Great...
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Agriculture Online
Q&A: Katherine Marcano-Bell, Dominican Republic native and Iowa farmer
Iowa seemingly has little in common with the Dominican Republic, but the Midwestern state and the Caribbean island nation have both been called home by Katherine Marcano-Bell. “When I think of my childhood, I think of playing marbles and jumping rope, attending a parochial school, and going to Mass. There were hardships, but there was also a lot of love from a big extended family. It was amazing,” she says.
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
