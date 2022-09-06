Read full article on original website
KDRV
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
KDRV
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team makes illegal marijuana bust in Jackson County
Jackson County - More than three thousand illegal marijuana plants have been harvested by the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) on an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County Thursday. According to Oregon State Police, 3,162 illegal marijuana...
KVAL
Oregon State Police makes illegal marijuana bust
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County on Thursday, September 8th. According to OSP, located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal...
theashlandchronicle.com
Investigation into Elderly Woman’s Stolen Tractor, Water Theft Leads to Neighboring Illegal Cannabis Grow
RURAL GOLD HILL, Ore. – While investigating a report of a stolen tractor, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Patrol deputies discovered water being diverted to a neighboring illegal cannabis grow. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives assisted JCSO Patrol in serving a search warrant at the suspect’s property on the 2900 block of Birdseye Creek Road this morning. On scene, investigators discovered the stolen tractor along with the victim’s utility trailer and two horse saddles. The water, tractor, and trailer were stolen from the suspect’s elderly neighbor. Investigators discovered the suspect had stolen approximately 1600 gallons of water from the neighbor.
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
KDRV
FireWatch: Van Meter Fire stays in footprint, 20% contained, evacuation shelter closed
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath County wildfire is responsible for burning two homes and seven other buildings in the Stukel Mountain area. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says fire crews have 20% containment of the Van Meter Fire burning about ten miles east/southeast of Klamath Falls regional airport, up from no containment reported yesterday. ODF says it has burned 2,502 acres, the same size as yesterday within its existing footprint.
KDRV
FireWatch: Van Meter Fire evacuation order downgraded, shelter opened
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office says it is allowing people to return to their homes today near the Van Meter Fire. Sheriff Chris Kaber had ordered Level Three mandatory evacuations south of the fire for an area about three miles northeast of Merrill. This morning Klamath...
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office updates Mountain Fire evacuation orders and warnings
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says that the Mountain Fire has crossed the containment line. Gazelle Callahan Road is closed at Scarface Road.
kptv.com
Medford Police looking for murder suspect
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - Medford Police detectives are looking for the suspect in a homicide Thursday after a shooting that morning. Officers responded to a call of gunshots at about 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Lincoln Street. When they arrived they found a person shot in the street. The victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
theashlandchronicle.com
The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO
On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
KDRV
Medford police searching for suspect involved in Lincoln St. shooting
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in Thursday morning's shooting on Lincoln St. that left one person dead. 26-year-old Shawn Conte is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place in the 200-block of Lincoln St. Thursday morning. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Medford police say that if seen, do not approach him and call 911. Anyone with information on Conte's whereabouts is urged to call Detective Hull at (541) 774-2283.
kqennewsradio.com
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
KDRV
Douglas County Fire waives restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators
LANE AND DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators for residents affected by power outages have been lifted, according to district fire officials. Generators were previously disallowed due to the risk of starting a fire, but with power outages in certain parts of Lane and Douglas County, these restrictions have been temporarily waived in areas affected by power outages. However, the waiver does not relieve the owner or operator from fire liability or from the responsibility for complying with all other applicable fire prevention requirements.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire stays within perimeter despite Red Flag Warning conditions
MERLIN, Ore. -- Northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire incident command says the wildfire and its crew are now tested by several days of critically low relative humidity, high temperatures, and periods of gusty winds. It says today only a few flare-ups were reported with Red Flag Warning conditions yesterday...
KDRV
1 killed in west Medford shooting, police investigating
MEDFORD, Ore. - 2:40 p.m. UPDATE - Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the homicide. Police are on the lookout for Shawn Robert Conte who is 26 years old. Conte should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this subject please call 911. If you have information that may lead to his whereabouts, please call Medford Police Detective Hull (541-774-2283).
KDRV
Police shoot, kill bear that attacked Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police shot and killed a black bear Tuesday night 24 hours after it attacked a woman on N. Ross Lane. According to police, the 200-pound black bear attacked a woman in her yard in the 900-block of N. Ross Lane in West Medford Monday night. The woman and her dogs fought the bear off and escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. The bear ran away, tried to cross the street and was hit by a car before it disappeared.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
KDRV
FireWatch: Mountain Fire claims another 1,300 acres, evacuation orders stay in place
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says today, "Evacuation Orders and Warnings remain in place," for the Mountain Fire burning about ten miles west of Weed. They follow last night's fire activity with the wildfire broke containment. Sheriff Jeremiah Larue issued new evacuation orders yesterday for mandatory...
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department says today a woman was attacked last night by a bear in West Medford. It's issuing a bear response advisory after the attack on the woman and her dog. MPD says approximately 8:41pm last night its officers responded to the 900 block of...
