ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Comments / 1

Related
KDRV

Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
ASHLAND, OR
KVAL

Oregon State Police makes illegal marijuana bust

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County on Thursday, September 8th. According to OSP, located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Investigation into Elderly Woman’s Stolen Tractor, Water Theft Leads to Neighboring Illegal Cannabis Grow

RURAL GOLD HILL, Ore. – While investigating a report of a stolen tractor, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Patrol deputies discovered water being diverted to a neighboring illegal cannabis grow. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives assisted JCSO Patrol in serving a search warrant at the suspect’s property on the 2900 block of Birdseye Creek Road this morning. On scene, investigators discovered the stolen tractor along with the victim’s utility trailer and two horse saddles. The water, tractor, and trailer were stolen from the suspect’s elderly neighbor. Investigators discovered the suspect had stolen approximately 1600 gallons of water from the neighbor.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shady Cove, OR
Jackson County, OR
Crime & Safety
Ashland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Oregon State
City
Butte Falls, OR
City
Medford, OR
County
Jackson County, OR
City
Ashland, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KDRV

FireWatch: Van Meter Fire stays in footprint, 20% contained, evacuation shelter closed

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath County wildfire is responsible for burning two homes and seven other buildings in the Stukel Mountain area. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says fire crews have 20% containment of the Van Meter Fire burning about ten miles east/southeast of Klamath Falls regional airport, up from no containment reported yesterday. ODF says it has burned 2,502 acres, the same size as yesterday within its existing footprint.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Fire Investigation#Labor Day#Firewatch#Red Flag Warning#Ashland Police Department#The Almeda Fire#The South Obenchain Fire#Jsco
kptv.com

Medford Police looking for murder suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - Medford Police detectives are looking for the suspect in a homicide Thursday after a shooting that morning. Officers responded to a call of gunshots at about 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Lincoln Street. When they arrived they found a person shot in the street. The victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
MEDFORD, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO

On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
KDRV

Medford police searching for suspect involved in Lincoln St. shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in Thursday morning's shooting on Lincoln St. that left one person dead. 26-year-old Shawn Conte is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place in the 200-block of Lincoln St. Thursday morning. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Medford police say that if seen, do not approach him and call 911. Anyone with information on Conte's whereabouts is urged to call Detective Hull at (541) 774-2283.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT

Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Klamath Alerts

Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Douglas County Fire waives restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators

LANE AND DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators for residents affected by power outages have been lifted, according to district fire officials. Generators were previously disallowed due to the risk of starting a fire, but with power outages in certain parts of Lane and Douglas County, these restrictions have been temporarily waived in areas affected by power outages. However, the waiver does not relieve the owner or operator from fire liability or from the responsibility for complying with all other applicable fire prevention requirements.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

1 killed in west Medford shooting, police investigating

MEDFORD, Ore. - 2:40 p.m. UPDATE - Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the homicide. Police are on the lookout for Shawn Robert Conte who is 26 years old. Conte should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this subject please call 911. If you have information that may lead to his whereabouts, please call Medford Police Detective Hull (541-774-2283).
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Police shoot, kill bear that attacked Medford woman

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police shot and killed a black bear Tuesday night 24 hours after it attacked a woman on N. Ross Lane. According to police, the 200-pound black bear attacked a woman in her yard in the 900-block of N. Ross Lane in West Medford Monday night. The woman and her dogs fought the bear off and escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. The bear ran away, tried to cross the street and was hit by a car before it disappeared.
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department says today a woman was attacked last night by a bear in West Medford. It's issuing a bear response advisory after the attack on the woman and her dog. MPD says approximately 8:41pm last night its officers responded to the 900 block of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy