MIAMI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo homered, doubled and walked twice to help the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 and maintain their slim lead atop the NL East on Sunday. Tómas Nido had three hits and drove in three runs for the Mets, who fell out of the lead for the first time since April 11 following the series opening loss Friday. They retook the top spot by a half game with their victory Saturday and defending World Series champion Atlanta’s loss at Seattle. New York All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer was ejected by second base umpire Chad Fairchild after Nimmo had a triple negated in the first at-bat of the game. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is currently on the injured list but accompanied the Mets to their series in Miami. Nimmo reached third when his drive to left-center rolled to the warning track. But Nimmo was ruled to return to second after umpires determined the ball temporarily got lodged under the fence. The Mets unsuccessfully appealed and Nimmo was credited with a ground rule double.

QUEENS, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO