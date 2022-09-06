Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt larks around with Ana de Armas as they giggle on the red carpet at the Blonde premiere during Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt larked around with Ana de Armas on the red carpet at premiere for Netflix film Blonde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The actor, 58, who also served as the film's producer, shared a giggle with the Spanish actress, 34, as he applauded her in front of the crowd.
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
In a Surprise Win, Laura Poitras’s Sackler Documentary Takes Home the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival
Tonight, in a star-studded ceremony at the Palazzo del Cinema, Laura Poitras’s searing documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed took home the Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Film Festival. A surprise winner in a crowded list of contenders—and the rare example of a documentary taking home the top prize at a major festival—the film follows American photographer Nan Goldin, who famously chronicled New York’s downtown underbelly in the 1980s, in her recent role as one of the most visible and outspoken activists campaigning for action against the opioid crisis.
Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures
Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
Princess Charlene and family step out in style for annual ‘Monaco Picnic’
Last weekend, the U Cavagnëtu, better known around the world as the ‘Monaco Picnic’, made a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus. To mark the occasion, Prince Albert II, his wife Princess Charlene, and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques stepped out to attend the event, mixing with a large number of its attendees.
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk: The Way They Were
From couple to coparents! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk preferred to keep their romance quiet over the years, but throughout their relationship, they have found a way to stay friends. The A Star Is Born actor and the model were first spotted spending time together in New York in April 2015. The duo made their […]
Anna Wintour Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions
Vogue’s famous 73 Questions have been posed to cover stars from Jennifer Lawrence to Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, but for the most recent installment of the series, we turned to the ultimate source: Vogue’s global editorial director, Anna Wintour. This isn’t the first time that Wintour has...
Byron Lars said that his In Earnest collection for spring 2023 (which was shown as part of a collective event called Ignite the Runway) is about the “whole joy of dressing.” This is essentially the motivation behind all of Lars’s work, and he distills his sunny nature into clothes that sparkle and shine and make you smile. Take the first exit, featuring a cheeky take on shirting he described as a “white oxford boob button-down,” paired with “palazzo” jeans that offered a sophisticated alternative to the oversized trend. Other looks were accessorized with garden mules festooned with flowers.
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
Marilyn Monroe’s ghost haunted Ana de Armas on set of ‘Blonde,’ actor says
The ghost of Marilyn Monroe made her presence felt during the filming of a fictionalised biopic of her life ‘Blonde’, throwing things around when she got angry, the actor who portrayed her, Ana de Armas, said on Thursday. The Netflix movie, directed by Andrew Dominik, is getting its...
Kourtney Kardashian rides a pink bike barefoot in the desert as she promotes her new company Lemme
Kourtney Kardashian rode a bicycle barefoot in the desert to promote her latest venture Saturday. The 43-year-old was front and center in a video promoting her new business, Lemme, on Instagram. The Kardashians star was styled youthfully in a pair of sparkly aquamarine pants, a silky chartreuse wrap and a...
Doja Cat Dropped by Pier 45 for Bronx and Banco’s Runway Show
Doja Cat kicked off her New York Fashion Week weekend on Friday morning at Pier 45. The musician, outfitted in a light blue dress and coordinating makeup, dropped by the downtown locale to take in Bronx and Banco’s sunny outdoor runway show. While she was there “just chilling” (aka, not doing press), the singer gamely posed for photographers as her two bodyguards lurked nearby. Afterward, the singer made her way over to greet designer Natalie De’Banco, who was taking a post-show group shot with all of her models. “Amazing show,” said Doja Cat, before slinking across the West Side Highway and into the black SUV waiting on Christopher Street. “Is that a fashion show we just missed?” asked a bystander outside his parked delivery truck, watching the crowd of showgoers in the brand’s eveningwear walk by, en route to their next show. “Oh, no.” More from WWDSergio Hudson RTW Fall 2022No Sesso RTW Spring 2023Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023 On Saturday, Doja Cat will headline a party for Heaven by Marc Jacobs in Brooklyn, where she’ll perform along with Kaytranada and Charli XCX. Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
Melissa McCarthy Buys Newly Built Little Italy Penthouse
Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent scene partner, Ben Falcone, have purchased the penthouse unit in Manhattan’s Little Italy, reports Mansion Global. The seventh-floor condo, which has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,374 square feet, was last priced at $7.35 million, though the final price that the couple paid for their new pad hasn’t been confirmed.
Robyn! Solange! Lil’ Kim! A Look Back at Opening Ceremony’s Most Iconic Parties of the Last Two Decades
Tonight, Opening Ceremony will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with a giant party in Brooklyn. Since the beginning, OC parties have always been events not to miss — you’d be hard-pressed to find a fashion person that has lived in New York in the past two decades that doesn’t have stories from a party or two. To commemorate the milestone, we spoke to the two people that remember it all the best — OC founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon. Here, they take us down memory lane with a selection of their favorite parties from the last two decades. No small feat!
Katie Holmes Dressed Up Her Low-Key Outfit With the Affordable Jewelry Brand Hollywood Loves
White tank top, a fitted white button-down, and true-blue jeans? Katie Holmes just made a case for the classic outfit that's oh-so-simple, because sometimes, simple just reigns supreme. We've noticed that uncomplicated 'fits like Holmes' have become a favorite among Hollywood's best-dressed. Why? Well, living in complicated times calls for simplified outfits. Don't you agree?
Zendaya Rocks High Slit Black Dress With Chunky Boots In NYC: Photos
Zendaya, 26, made the streets of New York City her runway in a sexy black dress. The actress stunned in a sleeveless number with a high slit while out in the Big Apple on Sept. 7, pairing the slinky dress with a pair of on-trend chunky boots that went to the knee. Keeping her classic look minimal, Zendaya opted to wear her long brunette locks up in a sleek top-knot bun. She also chose to rock only the essentials when it came to her accessories for the shopping trip with black sunglasses, a silver watch, and a simple chain necklace. So chic!
Kim Kardashian Dazzles in an Iridescent Fendi Gown and Crystal Studded Block Heels at Fendi’s 2023 Resort Show
Kim Kardashian attended Fendi’s ’23 resort show yesterday at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York following a slew of star studded guests. Sparkling from head to toe, the former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star wore a full Fendi look from its fall ’22 collection, which consisted of a lengthy gown and bedazzled footwear. Kardashian’s dress was a chainmail long-sleeved style that featured a mock neck with swirling iridescent sparkles that made up sections of the maxi gown. The socialite carried a mini matching Baguette bag and wore her blond tresses in a slicked back ponytail. The Skims owner accentuated her features...
"The Plot Twist Hit Me So Hard, I Had To Pause It": People Are Revealing The Jaw-Dropping, Mind-Blowing, And Gobsmacking Films They Instantly Fell In Love With
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
The Couture Council of The Museum at FIT Honored Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri With a Lovely Luncheon
Yesterday afternoon, a group of ladies and gentlemen descended upon the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. The event itself, the annual fundraiser for The Museum at FIT, is a stylish one but guests stepped up their sartorial game this year because the event’s honoree was Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories collections for Dior. Fresh from Paris, the designer donned an easy-elegant black Dior suit, which she finished off with her signature black eyeliner.
Angelina Jolie Dresses Up a White Tee with Wide-Leg Pants for a Shopping Trip with Son Pax
Angelina Jolie’s Show-Stopping Red Carpet Style Angelina Jolie’s Show-Stopping Red Carpet Style. Even when she's running errands on a Sunday morning, during a holiday weekend—likely the laziest day of the year for most—Angelina Jolie radiates elegance. This Sunday, the Maleficent star was seen looking effortlessly sophisticated...
