ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Liz Truss accepts President Zelensky’s invitation to visit Kyiv as he and Biden become the first foreign leaders to speak to her after she takes over at No10

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Liz Truss has accepted Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to visit Kyiv after he became the first foreign leader to be called by Britain's new prime minister, followed closely by US President Joe Biden.

The comedian-turned-wartime president took to social media to boast of the chat as he called for Russia to be officially declared a 'terrorist state' following Vladimir Putin's invasion.

The first call with a foreign leader has often been reserved for the US, with whom Britain enjoys a 'special relationship'. Ousted PM Boris Johnson is believed to have been the first European leader contacted by Biden following his inauguration early last year.

But there are concerns that ongoing tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol could strain UK-US ties over the coming months, as the Brexit rule looks set to become a defining part of Truss' foreign policy agenda.

Mr Zelensky said on Tuesday night: 'I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected (British) PM @trussliz. Invited her to (Ukraine). Thanked (British) people for the major defense & economic aid for (Ukraine).

'It's important that (Britain) is ready to further strengthen it. Attention was paid to security guarantees.

'We discussed the participation of (Britain) in the recovery of (Ukraine). Coordinated further pressure on the RF (Russian Federation). The goal is to stop the aggression & bring the perpetrators to justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyKOq_0hkSymhy00
In a statement, No 10 said the new Prime Minister Liz Truss (pictured today) had reiterated the UK's 'steadfast support for Ukraine's freedom and democracy'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ska7U_0hkSymhy00
Liz Truss will visit Kyiv following invite from Volodymyr Zelensky (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8w1G_0hkSymhy00
After her call with Zelensky, Ms Truss spoke with Joe Biden (pictured) on Tuesday evening, Downing Street said, with the US president congratulating her on her appointment

'It's important to designate the RF a terrorist state. We'll continue active interaction in all formats.'

In a statement, No 10 said the new Prime Minister had reiterated the UK's 'steadfast support for Ukraine's freedom and democracy'.

'In her first call with a counterpart since becoming Prime Minister, she reiterated to the Ukrainian leader that he had her full backing, and Ukraine could depend on the UK's assistance for the long term,' the statement added.

'President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for the UK's staunch support and congratulated her on her appointment.

'The leaders discussed the need to strengthen global security and the measures necessary to cut off the funds fuelling Putin's war machine.

'She praised the Ukrainians' fight for sovereignty and self-determination and said it was essential Ukraine succeeds and Russia fails.

'The Prime Minister said she looked forward to working with the President in the coming weeks and months and was delighted to accept an invitation to visit President Zelensky in Ukraine soon.'

Ms Truss appears to be following in the footsteps of her predecessor, who visited Kyiv on several occasions as he made providing military aid to Ukraine a lynchpin of his foreign policy agenda.

After her call with Zelensky, Ms Truss spoke with Biden on Tuesday evening, Downing Street said, with the US president congratulating her on her appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Zp62_0hkSymhy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2JBu_0hkSymhy00
The comedian-turned-wartime president took to social media to boast of the chat as he called for Russia to be officially declared a 'terrorist state' following Vladimir Putin's invasion

'The Prime Minister looked forward to working closely with President Biden as leaders of free democracies to tackle shared challenges, particularly the extreme economic problems unleashed by Putin's war,' a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

'The Prime Minister and President Biden reflected on the enduring strength of the special relationship. They agreed that the partnership between our countries, fortified by our shared values, has been crucial for defending and advancing freedom and democracy in the world.

'They agreed to build on those links, including by furthering our deep defence alliance through Nato and Aukus.

'The leaders reinforced their commitment to strengthening global liberty, tackling the risks posed by autocracies and ensuring Putin fails in Ukraine.

'The Prime Minister and president discussed a range of domestic issues and agreed on the importance of protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

'The Prime Minister and President Biden looked forward to meeting again soon.'

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Russian intelligence knew that Ukrainians would not welcome Russia, but still told the Kremlin they would, report says

Russian officials had intelligence that Ukrainians would not welcome invasion by Russia, but intelligence officials still told the Kremlin that they would, The Washington Post reported. Polls conducted for Russia's security service, the FSB, before the February 24 invasion showed that Ukrainians would oppose a Russia invasion and that a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Foreign Policy#No10#European#British
The Independent

Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
Daily Mail

Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'

A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement is a threat to US democracy, a new poll suggests on Thursday. A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that US voters are as divided as ever - and that both Trump and President Joe Biden's efforts to connect with them are falling short.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'Fascism is a big word': Hillary calls for more 'careful' language after Biden's MAGA attacks - and slams Republicans for calling Democrats 'socialists'

Hillary Clinton called on all sides to drop incendiary language from political life during an interview on Wednesday, amid warnings about growing violence throughout the country. The former secretary of state - whose run for president was marked by giving the world the word 'deplorables' for supporters of Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

589K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy