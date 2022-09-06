ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missaukee County, MI

13abc.com

TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. Toledo Police Department officers were dispatched to Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. on shots fired. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Felon arrested for allegedly walking with firearm in front of officer

SANDUSKY – A 20-year-old man with a prior felony weapons conviction was arrested and charged with three felonies early Sunday morning after a police officer observed him carrying a firearm while walking on a sidewalk. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, an officer observed Kenneth McCarty...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 40-year-old man dead after incident in west Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say 40-year-old Eric Ham is dead after after a shooting incident in a west Toledo home on Saturday afternoon. Police converged on the home just after 5 p.m. and for at least an hour multiple officers were seen outside the home as police waited for a search warrant to go inside.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

John M. Anders, 39, Fort Jennings, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic violence. The judge suspended 173 days of the sentence and credited two days previously served. He was fined $500 which was suspended. The bond in the matter is to be returned and the civil protection order issued is terminated. He was granted work release subject to department requirements.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Fiery Crash Results in Two Critical Injuries North of Morenci

Morenci, MI – A wild scene near Munson Highway and Ridgeville Road north of Morenci led to a fiery crash, a Sheriff’s Deputy being treated for a medical emergency, and someone being life flighted for serious injuries. On Thursday morning, at around 8:30, a Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy...
MORENCI, MI
sent-trib.com

Portage man arrested for assaulting BG officer

A Portage man was arrested after he allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a Bowling Green Police Division officer. Officers were called on Sunday at 4:52 p.m. to the 1500 block of Clough Street about a man who was looking into vehicles and trying to enter them. Two officers approached Jordan...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Second of three suspects in December homicide arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio — The second of three people suspected in a 2021 homicide is now behind bars. Devin Ferguson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lucas County Jail. He's one of three people that was charged in the December shooting death of 24-year-old Everett White. Ferguson was indicted...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight

NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
HURON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer. Power is expected to be back on...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Willard double murder suspect arrested; victims identified

WILLARD – A man has been arrested and charged the murders of a woman and a child, who were found dead in a Willard home on Saturday. Zachary Thomas Boster, 25, of Norwalk, is currently being held in the Huron County Jail on two charges of aggravated murder. He was denied bond at his initial court appearance on Monday.

