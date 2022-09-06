Job fair set for Monday in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL — More than 20 area businesses looking for workers are expected to participate in a job fair next week at the Greene County Wellness Center.

The event is set for 2-6 p.m. on Monday at the center, 84 N. Perry Drive in Snow Hill. Transportation is free for county residents through Greene County Transportation. Call 252-747-8474 to schedule a ride.

It’s hosted by Lenoir Community College, Greene County government and the Global TransPark Economic Development Region, said Trey Cash, vice president of the GTEDR.

Employers who want to participate can all Dawn Kantz at 252-233-6835 or email her at dkkantz79@lenoircc.edu. Kantz is associate dean of workforce development.

LCC students and others looking for jobs are expected to attend and will be seeking career information relating to their field of study.

Set up will start at noon. in the Wellness Center.