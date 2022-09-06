Read full article on original website
Review: Is the LG C2 Series OLED TV Worth It?
Table of Contents LG C2 Series OLED TV: At a Glance LG C2 Series Design: A Streamlined OLED With Plenty of Ports LG C2 Series Review: Incredible Picture quality LG C2 Review: Invest in a Soundbar An OLED Gaming Display Like No Other The Best (and Busiest) Iteration of WebOS To Date Our Verdict: The LG C2 Series OLED TV Is 100% Worth It For our LG C2 Series OLED TV review, we tapped SPY’s most experienced TV product reviewer, Michael Bizzaco. Let me be clear about something: I’m still not over the loss of plasmas. Yeah, I know, call me a hard-nosed TV traditionalist, but I’m still nostalgically...
This Novaform is a floppy, squishy mess of a mattress
From the moment we unboxed it, the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus 14-inch Gel Memory Foam (available at Amazon) felt like one of the floppiest mattresses we’ve ever tested. Sitting on it led to sinking deep into its surface. Moving it from one bed frame to another was like carrying a giant sponge. And after we put it through our series of lab tests, we found the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus memory foam fared poorly in edge support, pressure relief, and heat diffusion. The mattress’ only saving grace may be its ability to isolate motion from, say, a tossing-and-turning partner. Other editorial outlets may rank this mattress highly, but we determined that the Novaform ComfortGrande Plus is too soft for its own good. Another foam mattress we tested and would recommend is the Tuft & Needle Mint, which scored better in cooling and offered more support.
SteelSeries’ Nova 7 gaming headset is a cross-platform dream
SteelSeries has a clever strategy for ensuring it delivers some of the best gaming headsets: make enough of them to fit every price point and feature set. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 (available at Amazon for $179.99) headset packs analog wired connectivity with low-latency wireless and Bluetooth, and even allows two simultaneous wireless connections. That’s on top of capable audio quality and a decent build quality. The Arctis Nova 7 ticks a ton of boxes, and though its price tag puts it in a higher tier than the Arctis Nova 1 and Nova 3, it delivers unquestionable value for how much it can do.
