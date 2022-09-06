Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Tacoma's Deadliest Year in at Least Four Decades Was 2021, But This Year Is Already Worse
New findings released this week in the investigation of a deadly house fire in December pushed Tacoma's homicide count to 34 for 2021. According to state crime records dating back to 1980, the city has never had so many killings. Until this year. As of Thursday afternoon, Tacoma has recorded...
Chronicle
2,100 Marijuana Plants Seized, Seven People Arrested in Two Drug Busts Near Adna on Thursday
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol Marijuana Enforcement Team arrested seven people and seized approximately 2,100 marijuana plants between two properties after it executed search warrants in the Adna area Thursday morning. At 9 a.m. on Sept. 8, the two law enforcement agencies executed search...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Pleads Not Guilty to Charges From Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring Investigation
The Chehalis man arrested last month for alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring was released two days after he was extradited to Oregon, The Chronicle confirmed this week. Cole C. Miller, 24, pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree aggravated theft and one count of racketeering...
Chronicle
Thurston County Asking for Public Input on Proposed Building Regulations in Gopher Habitat
Thurston County officials are asking the public to provide input on proposed building regulation and permitting changes revolving around construction in unincorporated areas that overlap with Mazama pocket gopher habitat. The comment period is open through Oct. 4, when Thurston County commissioners will host a public hearing on the draft...
Chronicle
Chehalis Outfitters Looks to Give Hunger the Boot
Chehalis Outfitters and Georgia Boot are teaming up for a two-week “Truckload Boot Sale” Sept. 15-18. The business is carrying on the tradition of the Sunbird Shopping Center, which Chehalis Outfitters has purchased and partially rebranded. “Chehalis Outfitters felt the need to carry on the tradition in the...
Chronicle
Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response
Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
Chronicle
$100K Warrant Issued for Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on a Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court who allegedly put methamphetamine on a muffin and tried to feed it to another Drug Court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6...
Chronicle
In Focus: Sheriff's Office Photos Show Goat Rocks Fire as It Grew Rapidly Friday
The Goat Rocks Fire is burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest about two miles northeast of Packwood as of Saturday afternoon. It exploded in size Friday, going from less than 100 acres in size to as much as 1,800 acres by the end of the night. These photos were...
Chronicle
Three Killed in Two Crashes on Interstate 5; One Man Suspected of Vehicular Homicide
A 59-year-old Seattle man was suspected of vehicular homicide in a crash on Interstate 5 that killed two people, in one of two fatal crashes reported overnight on the freeway, according to the Washington State Patrol. The double-fatal crash was reported at 10:47 p.m. Friday on northbound I-5 near Interstate...
Chronicle
State Says It Finds No Wrongdoing in Agency’s Handling of Oakley Carlson’s Case
A state agency responsible for investigating complaints against the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has determined the department properly handled missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson’s case. Oakley’s former foster parents and members of the Oakville community have been calling for an investigation into DCYF’s handling of Oakley’s case...
Chronicle
Forest Service: Goat Rocks Fire Now at 150 Acres, Growing Toward Packwood
The latest update on the Goat Rocks Fire from the U.S. Forest Service reports that the blaze is now 150 acres in size and growing toward the East Lewis County town of Packwood. Sparked by lightning 7 miles northeast of Packwood Aug. 9, the fire is now about 2 and...
Chronicle
CCRM Adds Crossing Gates, Makes Other Safety Improvements in Hopes of Resuming Passenger Service
Visually, the recently-completed improvements to the railroad crossing on state Route 6 near Adna are relatively minor. Those familiar with the area will likely notice the new crossing gates and see that guardrails and crossing infrastructure look newer, but others who haven’t previously stopped for one of the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum’s excursion trains may not register the changes.
Chronicle
White Pass School in Randle Hosts Goat Rocks Wilderness Fire Evacuees Overnight as State Mobilizes
Aid from around Washington will soon head toward the Goat Rocks Wilderness fire near Packwood as the fire’s estimated size now sits at 1,800 acres, the state Department of Emergency Management announced Friday night. The state approved activation of the State Fire Mobilization Resource, which puts out a call...
Chronicle
China Creek Projects Are ‘Winning’ Fight Against Flooding as Gage Soon to Be Installed
China Creek is infamously gross. In June, a coliform bacteria analysis confirmed the presence of E. coli in China Creek where it passes through a triangle-shaped opening beside The Chronicle’s office in Centralia. This was no surprise to Lewis County’s water testers who called and asked, “Why would you...
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioner Rallies Against Windmill Code Changes
Residents of Lewis County’s Commissioner District 2 packed the Baw Faw Grange to standing room only on Thursday night to hear from their representative, Commissioner Lindsey Pollock. At least 80 people attended the meeting, but not for the traditional social frills offered by the grange hall. The topic of...
Chronicle
Longview Man Accused of Punching Man in Face at Toledo Restaurant Charged With Assault
A man accused of fracturing a man’s orbital bone during an altercation at a Toledo restaurant in July has been charged with assault in Lewis County Superior Court. Clint J. Eastman, 30, of Longview, allegedly “blindsided” the victim, hitting him in the head above his left eye on July 9, according to court documents.
Chronicle
Lewis County: Goat Rocks Fire Grows to Over 850 Acres
The Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County grew to an estimated 850 acres by late Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Lewis County. The Forest Service still had the fire listed at 150 acres prior to the update from the county. Fire officials said dozer lines have...
Chronicle
‘Growing Faster Than We Can React’: Goat Rocks Fire Less Than 3 Miles From Packwood
The Goat Rocks Wilderness fire is now 2 and a half miles away from Packwood, Lewis County officials announced just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. “The fire is growing faster than we can react —it has the potential for spotting,” said Matt Mahe, a member of the U.S. Forest Service's incident command for the fire, in a news release.
Chronicle
Fire Updates: State Fire Mobilization Resources Approved as Goat Rocks Fire Reaches 1,800 Acres
Goat Rocks Fire Central: This post will be updated with additional information throughout the course of the fire. To see more headlines, visit chronline.com. 10:30 p.m. Friday Update: Forest Service Provides Update on Goat Rocks Fire:. Washington Emergency Management has said the Goat Rocks Fire is now at 1,800 acres,...
Chronicle
Tumwater Starbucks Workers Announce They Will Strike Friday and Saturday
Starbucks workers from the store at Capitol Boulevard and Trosper Street announced Thursday evening that they are going on a two-day strike to protest Starbucks' anti-union tactics. Workers from the store at 5300 Capitol Blvd. SE — who voted 12-3 in favor of unionizing earlier this year — will withhold...
