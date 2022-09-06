Visually, the recently-completed improvements to the railroad crossing on state Route 6 near Adna are relatively minor. Those familiar with the area will likely notice the new crossing gates and see that guardrails and crossing infrastructure look newer, but others who haven’t previously stopped for one of the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum’s excursion trains may not register the changes.

ADNA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO