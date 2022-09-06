ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, WA

Chehalis Outfitters Looks to Give Hunger the Boot

Chehalis Outfitters and Georgia Boot are teaming up for a two-week “Truckload Boot Sale” Sept. 15-18. The business is carrying on the tradition of the Sunbird Shopping Center, which Chehalis Outfitters has purchased and partially rebranded. “Chehalis Outfitters felt the need to carry on the tradition in the...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response

Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
PACKWOOD, WA
Chronicle

CCRM Adds Crossing Gates, Makes Other Safety Improvements in Hopes of Resuming Passenger Service

Visually, the recently-completed improvements to the railroad crossing on state Route 6 near Adna are relatively minor. Those familiar with the area will likely notice the new crossing gates and see that guardrails and crossing infrastructure look newer, but others who haven’t previously stopped for one of the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum’s excursion trains may not register the changes.
ADNA, WA
Public Safety
Chronicle

Lewis County Commissioner Rallies Against Windmill Code Changes

Residents of Lewis County’s Commissioner District 2 packed the Baw Faw Grange to standing room only on Thursday night to hear from their representative, Commissioner Lindsey Pollock. At least 80 people attended the meeting, but not for the traditional social frills offered by the grange hall. The topic of...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County: Goat Rocks Fire Grows to Over 850 Acres

The Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County grew to an estimated 850 acres by late Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Lewis County. The Forest Service still had the fire listed at 150 acres prior to the update from the county. Fire officials said dozer lines have...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Tumwater Starbucks Workers Announce They Will Strike Friday and Saturday

Starbucks workers from the store at Capitol Boulevard and Trosper Street announced Thursday evening that they are going on a two-day strike to protest Starbucks' anti-union tactics. Workers from the store at 5300 Capitol Blvd. SE — who voted 12-3 in favor of unionizing earlier this year — will withhold...
TUMWATER, WA

