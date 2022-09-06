A Nevada team ranked 10th in Class 3A overcame three first-half turnovers to get past Roland-Story, 49-26, Friday at Kerry Van Winkle Field in Story City. With starting running back Cason Stevenson out with an injury, Nevada still found a way to pound the ball behind the legs of quarterback Noah Mills. Mills had two touchdown runs and threw for another over the final two quarters and the Nevada defense was outstanding during that stretch.

STORY CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO