7-year Iowa reporter named editor of Ames Tribune
A seven-year Des Moines Register reporter, Kim Norvell, has been named editor of the Ames Tribune. Norvell said she's excited to reconnect with Ames, a city she first got to know as an Iowa State University student. "The Tribune staff is dedicated to keeping people informed about what’s going on...
Nevada QB Noah Mills was on a mission against Roland-Story, dominates second half in 49-26 win
A Nevada team ranked 10th in Class 3A overcame three first-half turnovers to get past Roland-Story, 49-26, Friday at Kerry Van Winkle Field in Story City. With starting running back Cason Stevenson out with an injury, Nevada still found a way to pound the ball behind the legs of quarterback Noah Mills. Mills had two touchdown runs and threw for another over the final two quarters and the Nevada defense was outstanding during that stretch.
