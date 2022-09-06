Kentucky will be without star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. for the second straight game when the No. 20 Wildcats travel to No. 12 Florida on Saturday, sources told ESPN. Rodriguez, the SEC's leading returning rusher with 1,379 yards a year ago, remains sidelined while awaiting a ruling on an NCAA matter, according to sources, and Kentucky is hopeful of receiving an answer within the week. The expectation is that he will miss at least three games. Kentucky plays Youngstown State on Sept. 17 and Northern Illinois on Sept. 24, both home games.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO