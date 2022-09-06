Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Driver killed, 4 passengers seriously injured in single-vehicle crash near Cannon Farms in Dunnellon
A 27-year-old driver was killed and four passengers were seriously injured after their sedan crashed into a gate and several trees near the intersection of SW 180th Avenue and SW Highway 484 in Dunnellon on Saturday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, the sedan was traveling southbound...
click orlando
Woman killed, 4 seriously injured in crash off Dunnellon intersection, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman from Homosassa was killed Saturday night and her four passengers were seriously injured in a crash near an intersection in Dunnellon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred just south of the intersection of SW 160th Avenue and SW Highway...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Van hits, kills pedestrian in Columbia County
A van struck and killed a pedestrian walking along US Highway 41 in Columbia County on Friday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 65-year-old male from Alachua was driving a van north on US 41 approaching SE County Road 349 at 6:50 a.m. when he collided with a male pedestrian walking north on US 41.
FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
mycbs4.com
Driver suffers fatal injuries from crash in Levy County
The Florida Highway Patrol says a box truck was traveling north on County Road 345 earlier today when a Buick SUV traveling north on US 27 Alt collided with the semi-truck at the intersection of CR-345 and US 27. FHP says, the driver of the Buick is a 71-year-old male...
WCJB
‘In Cross City, there’s nothing here for them to do’: Residents, family members react to shooting
Cross City, Fla. (WCJB) - Family and friends held a vigil for 35-year-old Brandon Godbolt, who lost his life over the weekend. The gathering was held at Dixie County High School Thursday night to pray for the victims family. The victims father, Kenneth Godbolt said “Get this violence and these...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
WCJB
Bronson man killed in crash on U.S. 27 involving a semi-truck
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Bronson is dead after a wreck involving a semi-truck and an SUV in Levy County on Tuesday. Florida Highway Troopers say just before noon, a Freightliner box truck was headed north on County Road 347 and went into the intersection of U.S. 27 alternate.
WCJB
Northbound lanes on I-75 blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a crash that blocked the northbound lanes of I75 Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say three people were hurt in the accident. Troopers initially reported the crash involved two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle. An FHP official later made...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
ocala-news.com
Rainbow Over SW 95th Circle In Ocala
This magnificent rainbow was photographed over SW 9th Circle in Ocala after a storm. Thanks to Carol Shalaew for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Lecanto Man Killed In Overnight Crash
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a crash that happened around 1:30 am on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving an SUV westbound on West Fort Island Trail, near North Seabreeze Point, when he
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for domestic battery and damage to victim’s car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tajar Muqit Leath, Jr., 22, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with domestic battery and criminal mischief. Leath allegedly punched a woman, then went outside and damaged her vehicle, breaking the mirrors, windshield wipers, and a door handle. The damage was estimated at less than $1,000.
WESH
Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine
OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
ocala-news.com
Homer Jennings Cullifer
Homer Jennings “Sam” Cullifer of Salt Springs, FL, passed away Wednesday 8/31/2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Geneva, Alabama. Sam was in the US Navy from 1947-1966 and was a parachute rigger. He was a US Navy Competitive Shooter and retired as PRC Chief Petty Officer. In retirement, Sam owned multiple successful businesses and enjoyed several occupations.
WCJB
GPD releases body cam footage on K9 mauling investigation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officials held a press conference showing video of the arrest of a suspect by a K9 unit which led to the suspect losing his eye. The police department released an edited version of the body camera video with police department video. The department...
Independent Florida Alligator
‘I can’t see’: Gainesville Police Department releases graphic body camera footage in K-9 mauling incident of Black man
Editors Note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence. . Terrell Bradley could barely see — his right eye protruding from his socket — as Gainesville Police Department officers shouted for him to put his hands behind his back. The police K-9 who mauled him finally let go.
WCJB
Alachua County sheriff’s deputies still looking for answers in a cold case nearly 50 years ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are still looking for answers in a cold case homicide from almost 50 years ago. On September 6, 1974, Betty Ann New was found stabbed to death in a field outside the city of Alachua. Detectives still hope someone will come...
