ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau man gets probation, 9 months jail for 5th OWI

A Wausau man was granted a withheld sentence this week for his fifth OWI conviction, a sentence that includes three years of probation and nine months in jail. Ronald A. Meverden, 61, was charged more than four years ago with fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription and operating with a restricted controlled substance. The charges were filed July 5, 2018 in Marathon County Circuit Court and have just now been resolved.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 1985 cold case

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case. The state Department of Justice announced the charge Wednesday against Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WJFW-TV

Expect aerial enforcements on US-51 in Lincoln Co. on Fri.

(WJFW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning on doing aerial enforcements in Lincoln Co. on Friday, along US-51. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. They add that from the air, it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or diving aggressively.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander restaurant fire under investigation

RHINELANDER - A restaurant owned by Representative Rob Swearingen caught fire in Rhinelander tonight. The Pelican Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire at the Al-Gen Dinner Club in Rhinelander. The fire happened before 8pm Friday night. Crews were called to the scene for smoke and flames shooting out of...
RHINELANDER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wwisradio.com

Large Quantities of Drugs Seized in Wood County

(Village of Port Edwards, WI) — A drug bust in the Village of Port Edwards has resulted in the arrest of four people. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office worked with police officers from departments in Port Edwards, Nekoosa, and Grand Rapids on the Friday search. W-S-A-W/T-V reports that those arrested were Jeffery Manley, Kaitlyn McGuffey, Joshua Pillsbury, and Samantha Krebs. Investigators say they found large quantities of drugs like meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County district attorney’s office.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Multiple Drug Arrests in Village of Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday, September 2, the Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards where four individuals were taken into custody. Large quantities...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
WJFW-TV

Thousands gather in downtown Rhinelander to celebrate Oktoberfest

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - People in the Northwoods raised their glasses to honor Wisconsin’s German heritage featuring traditional music, dancing, games, and of course plenty of enjoyable food and lots and lots of beer. Mayor Kris Hanus says his favorite part of the event is the amazing music. "It's...
RHINELANDER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Sentencing#E Bridget St#Wausau Police
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash

A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander Historical Society wraps up summer hours

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - While warmer temps are sticking around, the summer tourists stops are starting to close for the season including the Rhinelander Historical Society. The site closed its summer hours after the holiday on Monday, but is still open by appointment. Bill Vancos, president of the society, called...
RHINELANDER, WI
947jackfm.com

Fatal crash near Mosinee

MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) – There was a fatal crash on Highway 153 near Mosinee on Sunday night. It happened near County Highway J around 9pm. An accident report says a 25-year-old male from Wausau lost control of his pick-up truck and crashed into the ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived.
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Body recovered from Wisconsin River

Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WausauPilot

Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead

Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 5, 2022

LeRoy John Dehnel, age 83, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rennes Health and Rehab. LeRoy was born on August 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late George and Hildegard (Beilke) Dehnel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mae Rusch on August 14, 1971, in the town of Stettin. He grew up helping his Mom and Dad farm and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin to complete service obligation until 1965. From there, he worked at Marathon Electric (aka Regal Beloit) in the motor mechanic area for forty-eight years where he retired in 2013. And in between, he and his late wife worked very hard in managing several rental properties.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Medford's Rushing Attack Proves Too Much for Lakeland Union

MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford came into their matchup against Lakeland Union with an impressive 2-1 record, while Lakeland Union was still looking to get their first win of the season. The rain didn't prove to be a factor as both teams have primarily run-dominant offenses. However, Medford was the more...
MEDFORD, WI
WJFW-TV

Merrill uses big first half to beat Antigo

ANTIGO, Wisc (WJFW) - Heading into their matchup against each other, both the Antigo Red Robins the Merrill Bluejays were looking to even out their record after a 1-2 starts. Medford jumped to a 22-0 lead by the end of the first half, and while Antigo could not capitalize on an interception before halftime.
ANTIGO, WI
WJFW-TV

Butterfly and pollinator garden receive generous donation

"We just had something else wonderful happen," said Christine Macklem. Christine Macklem of Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter of Antigo was excited to receive a special donation Thursday. "Two ladies from the hospital auxiliary in Antigo, which just disbanded. They met with us to give us some money and that...
ANTIGO, WI
Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Prentice Takes Down Lakeland Union in Volleyball

MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union hosted Prentice for a matchup at Lakeland Union High School on Thursday that featured plenty of action from both teams. Prentice was able to come away with the win in 4 sets by a score of 25-19, 16-25, 25-13 and 25-21. The impact players for...
PRENTICE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy