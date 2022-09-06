Read full article on original website
Related
Wausau man gets probation, 9 months jail for 5th OWI
A Wausau man was granted a withheld sentence this week for his fifth OWI conviction, a sentence that includes three years of probation and nine months in jail. Ronald A. Meverden, 61, was charged more than four years ago with fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription and operating with a restricted controlled substance. The charges were filed July 5, 2018 in Marathon County Circuit Court and have just now been resolved.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 1985 cold case
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case. The state Department of Justice announced the charge Wednesday against Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in...
WJFW-TV
Expect aerial enforcements on US-51 in Lincoln Co. on Fri.
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning on doing aerial enforcements in Lincoln Co. on Friday, along US-51. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. They add that from the air, it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or diving aggressively.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander restaurant fire under investigation
RHINELANDER - A restaurant owned by Representative Rob Swearingen caught fire in Rhinelander tonight. The Pelican Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire at the Al-Gen Dinner Club in Rhinelander. The fire happened before 8pm Friday night. Crews were called to the scene for smoke and flames shooting out of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwisradio.com
Large Quantities of Drugs Seized in Wood County
(Village of Port Edwards, WI) — A drug bust in the Village of Port Edwards has resulted in the arrest of four people. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office worked with police officers from departments in Port Edwards, Nekoosa, and Grand Rapids on the Friday search. W-S-A-W/T-V reports that those arrested were Jeffery Manley, Kaitlyn McGuffey, Joshua Pillsbury, and Samantha Krebs. Investigators say they found large quantities of drugs like meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County district attorney’s office.
onfocus.news
Multiple Drug Arrests in Village of Port Edwards
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday, September 2, the Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards where four individuals were taken into custody. Large quantities...
WJFW-TV
Thousands gather in downtown Rhinelander to celebrate Oktoberfest
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - People in the Northwoods raised their glasses to honor Wisconsin’s German heritage featuring traditional music, dancing, games, and of course plenty of enjoyable food and lots and lots of beer. Mayor Kris Hanus says his favorite part of the event is the amazing music. "It's...
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point man gets prison time for John’s Dr. shooting
A Stevens Point man has been sentenced to 13 years for his involvement in a John's Dr. shooting last September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Historical Society wraps up summer hours
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - While warmer temps are sticking around, the summer tourists stops are starting to close for the season including the Rhinelander Historical Society. The site closed its summer hours after the holiday on Monday, but is still open by appointment. Bill Vancos, president of the society, called...
947jackfm.com
Fatal crash near Mosinee
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) – There was a fatal crash on Highway 153 near Mosinee on Sunday night. It happened near County Highway J around 9pm. An accident report says a 25-year-old male from Wausau lost control of his pick-up truck and crashed into the ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived.
Body recovered from Wisconsin River
Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead
Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
Wausau area obituaries September 5, 2022
LeRoy John Dehnel, age 83, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rennes Health and Rehab. LeRoy was born on August 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late George and Hildegard (Beilke) Dehnel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mae Rusch on August 14, 1971, in the town of Stettin. He grew up helping his Mom and Dad farm and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin to complete service obligation until 1965. From there, he worked at Marathon Electric (aka Regal Beloit) in the motor mechanic area for forty-eight years where he retired in 2013. And in between, he and his late wife worked very hard in managing several rental properties.
UPDATE: Fiery crash reported east of Wausau, reports of explosions hamper rescue efforts
A medical helicopter paged to the scene of a crash east of Wausau in which a man is reportedly trapped inside a burning vehicle has been called off, according to emergency reports. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. J. Deputies on scene...
WJFW-TV
Medford's Rushing Attack Proves Too Much for Lakeland Union
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford came into their matchup against Lakeland Union with an impressive 2-1 record, while Lakeland Union was still looking to get their first win of the season. The rain didn't prove to be a factor as both teams have primarily run-dominant offenses. However, Medford was the more...
WJFW-TV
Merrill uses big first half to beat Antigo
ANTIGO, Wisc (WJFW) - Heading into their matchup against each other, both the Antigo Red Robins the Merrill Bluejays were looking to even out their record after a 1-2 starts. Medford jumped to a 22-0 lead by the end of the first half, and while Antigo could not capitalize on an interception before halftime.
WJFW-TV
Butterfly and pollinator garden receive generous donation
"We just had something else wonderful happen," said Christine Macklem. Christine Macklem of Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter of Antigo was excited to receive a special donation Thursday. "Two ladies from the hospital auxiliary in Antigo, which just disbanded. They met with us to give us some money and that...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WJFW-TV
Prentice Takes Down Lakeland Union in Volleyball
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union hosted Prentice for a matchup at Lakeland Union High School on Thursday that featured plenty of action from both teams. Prentice was able to come away with the win in 4 sets by a score of 25-19, 16-25, 25-13 and 25-21. The impact players for...
Comments / 0