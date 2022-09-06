Read full article on original website
Biden recommends admitting 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023 -State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is recommending a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for fiscal year 2023, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. The proposed target - the same as for the current fiscal year - will "address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around...
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
Ukraine offensive 'snowballs' with fall of Russian stronghold
KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the offensive as a...
After Kyiv visit, Blinken meets U.S. allies in Brussels in bid to maintain unity
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Brussels on Friday after a visit to Kyiv, as Washington seeks to strengthen unity as Europe faces a winter of raised energy costs. Blinken met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and ambassadors from the alliance, in part to report back...
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations - Energoatom
(Reuters) -Operations at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine have been fully stopped as a safety measure, Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant, said on Sunday. The plant "is completely stopped" after the agency disconnected the number 6 power unit from the grid at 3:41...
China Finance Online Co Limited (JRJCY)
China Finance Online Co Limited कंपनी प्रोफाइल. China Finance Online Co. Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is also involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an internet-based financial platform that integrates cash management solutions and mutual fund distribution into iTougu, which facilitates communication between securities investment advisors and their clients; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; jrj.com, a financial information website; and iTAMP, a turnkey asset management platform that offers investment consultations and advice covering stocks, mutual funds, wealth management, insurance, trusts, and other financial products. In addition, it provides securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; subscription to financial analysis tools, real-time and historical data, news, research reports, and online forums; asset management and insurance brokerage services; and advertising and enterprise value-added services, as well as online P2P lending and money lending services. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with Citic Securities to provide internet financial services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
Top 10 U.S. States That Are Most Interested in Cryptocurrency
The cryptocurrency industry is growing at light speed by the day, and the United States of America appears to be winning the race by making it to the list of countries in the world with the highest rate of cryptocurrency holdings. Notably, the United States has climbed to the top...
Vice President Harris pushes to broaden U.S. space industry workforce
(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced a new coalition of companies involved in the space industry, aimed at increasing job opportunities in the sector, notably for people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds. The coalition, to be launched next month with three pilot programs, will be anchored by...
Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead
Investing.com - Markets started September on a strong note, with the S&P 500 closing up 3.4% in the first full week of the month and the NASDAQ Composite jumping 4.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed only 2.4%. Whether that was just a market positioning adjustment or the sign of anything more sustained will be on watch this week, especially as a new set of inflation reports comes out. Corporate news is on the lighter side, though some big earnings reports and a rare major IPO are on the docket for the week ahead. This weekend served as a reminder of the ongoing and changing nature of the Russia-Ukraine war, and while the recent developments may not have a direct market impact, the repercussions could certainly reverberate through the financial world.
Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for another oversized interest rate increase to battle high inflation. "Based on what I know today, I support a significant increase at our next meeting...
Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
Xi to meet Putin in first trip outside China since COVID began
LONDON/BEIJING (Reuters) -Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia where he will meet Russia's Vladimir Putin, just a month before he is set to cement his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.
Vice President Harris Announces Coalition Including Firms of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos To Boost Aerospace Industry
Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing for the government to boost the aerospace industry. On Friday, she announced that the U.S. is creating a coalition of major space firms to broaden the country's aerospace sector. According to the report, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Boeing Co...
Hundreds evacuated in west Indonesia after magnitude 6.1 earthquake
JAKARTA (Reuters) -About 200 people evacuated to higher ground after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck islands in western Indonesia on Sunday, causing some property damage, the country's disaster mitigation agency BNPB said. The quake in the Mentawai Islands west of Sumatra struck at a depth of 27 km (17...
Energy & Precious Metals - Weekly Review and Outlook
Investing.com - Let’s take a moment to say a prayer in memory of all of those who gave their lives on this fateful day 21 years ago. To the victims of 9/11, you live on in our hearts. Thank you. Now, back to the business of energy and precious...
Oil Survives Epic U.S. Stockpile Build to Rise on Technicals
Investing.com -- The oil market has had its biggest U.S. stockpile build in nearly five months but crude prices rose Thursday instead of plunging, as traders compensated for this week’s brutal selloff by sending the market up — albeit, modestly, given the inventory data. U.S. fuel products gasoline...
Putin, Macron trade blame over Ukraine nuclear plant security
(Reuters) -The presidents of Russia and France held talks on Sunday regarding safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin blaming Ukrainian forces while Emmanuel Macron pointed the finger at Russian troops. Conditions at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant continue to cause global concern. Russia and Ukraine...
Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germans could overload their power grid as they switch to inefficient electric heaters in an attempt to avoid gas shortages this winter, utilities warned in an article published on Sunday. Households have been stocking up on electric fan heaters, including portable devices, sales figures show, amid fears...
