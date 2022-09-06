Enjoy a round or two of mini-golf at Golfers Crossing on Route 1 in Rockport between Friday, September 16 and Sunday, September 18 and $5 for every round goes to supporting local and international charities. Golfers Crossing owners Wendy and Dick Crossman have teamed up with West Bay Rotary so that in addition to the $5 donation, all golfers will have a chance to win one of several prizes. Plus Rotarians will be there selling hamburgers and hotdogs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Mini-golf hours are Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m.--7:00 p.m.

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO