Book by Camden author wins 2022 New England Society Book Award
The New England Society in the City of New York (NES) has announced that Dead By Dawn, by Paul Doiron, is the winner of one of the 2022 New England Society Book Awards, which recognize books of merit that celebrate New England and its culture. The NES Book Awards are...
Rockland firefighters alter Sept. 11 ceremony to reflect time
ROCKLAND — Rockland Professional Firefighters used a new start time as they incorporated the theme of timelines into their annual September 11 ceremony at the Fire Department. The Rockland ceremony has traditionally begun at 9 a.m. each year since the day hijackers used planes to cause mass destruction 21...
Shelly A. Robinson, service
BELFAST — Shelly A. Robinson, 56, passed away August 30, 2022, in Belfast. A memorial service and reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 a.m., at Riposta Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ripostafh.com.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 5-9. Camden. Sarah Amelia Latterner and Sarah Latterner Ellis to Domonic Gioia and Elizabeth Gioia. Joyce Tenneson to Thomas Mellor. David C. Sprafkin and Hildy J. Simmons to Simmons Sprafkin Family Trust. Richard...
Winners aplenty at Gayle Kittredge Cup
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted a Ladies Association golf outing, the Gayle Kittredge Cup, on Thursday, Sept. 8. Below are the results from the outing as submitted to the sports department. Results. Molly Mugler, Kate Hewlett, Monica Clark, Heidi Lyman 62. Nancy Carlson, Kathy Macpherson, Janice Ogier,...
Craft Stash Sale seeks fabric and yarn donations
SEARSPORT — Clear out your stash ahead of winter; donate unused materials and extra tools to support Carver Memorial Library’s first-ever Craft Stash Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Searsport Community Building, 42 Prospect St., in Searsport. The sale focuses on fabric and yarn, along with notions...
Belfast’s Heritage Park goes technicolor as chalk artists take over
BELFAST — Heritage Park was bustling with activity Saturday afternoon as Waterfall Arts sixth annual Chalk Walk took place from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Artists ranged from tiny tots through to professional artists, and there was no shortage of admirers moving through the event to take in all the colorful creations.
Lincoln Academy golf bests Medomak Valley
WALPOLE — The Medomak Valley high school golf program traveled Friday, Sept. 9 to Walpole to compete against Lincoln Academy at the Wawenock Golf Club. Lincoln Academy 180, Medomak Valley 212 (LA wins 8-1) Tyler Metcalf (44) lost to Kellen Adickes (33) 4+2. Logan Look (56) lost to Damon...
GOLF FOR GOOD!
Enjoy a round or two of mini-golf at Golfers Crossing on Route 1 in Rockport between Friday, September 16 and Sunday, September 18 and $5 for every round goes to supporting local and international charities. Golfers Crossing owners Wendy and Dick Crossman have teamed up with West Bay Rotary so that in addition to the $5 donation, all golfers will have a chance to win one of several prizes. Plus Rotarians will be there selling hamburgers and hotdogs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Mini-golf hours are Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m.--7:00 p.m.
On the issues: House District 40 candidate Stanley Paige Zeigler, Jr.
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
Midcoast Recreation Center seeks votes to launch programs in underserved communities
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center is in the running for a grant award of up to $10,000 from WinterKids to launch a public skating and tennis program in nearby underserved communities. Grantees will be selected by online community votes throughout the month of September. Each person may cast...
Leavitt golf tops Medomak Valley
TURNER — The Medomak Valley high school golf program traveled Thursday, Sept. 8 to Turner to compete against undefeated Leavitt at Turner Highlands. Leavitt 155, Medomak Valley 230 (LEA wins 9-0) Tyler Metcalf (40) lost to Billy Visconti (35) 3+2. Logan Look (59) lost to Jade Haylock (39) 5+4.
Camden Hills girls first, boys second in cross country meet
BELFAST — The cross country teams from Medomak Valley and Camden Hills traveled Friday, Sept. 9 to Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast to compete against runners from Brunswick, Cony, Messalonskee, Leavitt, Nokomis and Maine Central Institute. Girls Team Results. 1. Camden Hills — 1:54:24.76. 2. Brunswick —...
Agenda set for RSU 40 board meeting Sept. 15
UNION — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 40 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. via livestream and in the district’s central office. Participate virtually at: meet.google.com/zhc-pouy-wew Agenda. I. Call to Order. A. Pledge of...
Agenda set for Hope school committee Sept. 12
HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend in-person or join via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/89636617930. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of...
Waldo County Technical Center begins school year with new instructors, new program
Waldo County Technical Center (WCTC) has opened its doors to the students of Waldo County for the 2022-2023 school year while welcoming new teachers, piloting new programs and boasting the highest enrollment in years. Director Rick Amero reports that WCTC is serving 258 students from four schools in Waldo County...
Bread and Puppet Theater stages ‘resurrection circuses to yell against our own stupidity’
Bread and Puppet Theater made a stop in Belfast Sept. 8, staging on the waterfront the production Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: Apocalypse Defiance. The play is now on tour — Belfast then to several other Maine towns, to Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado, Utah, and Oregon. Fifty-two...
Camden Hills boys soccer tops Bangor
ROCKPORT — Camden Hills went down a goal early before rallying three times to earn some valuable heal points, defeating Bangor 3-1. Kristian Kendall opened the scoring for Bangor midway through the first half when he volleyed a corner kick into the side netting. The 'Jammers kept their composure...
UPDATE: Go to Rockland for box service; USPS spokesman responds to concerns about Camden Post Office
BOSTON — Steve Doherty, Strategic Communications Specialist at the United States Postal Service in Boston, said Sept. 9 that operations at the Camden Post Office are being temporarily moved to the Rockland Post Office, “to facilitate an ongoing renovation project.”. He was responding to public reactions to the...
