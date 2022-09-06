Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 911 system is dropping calls; parish urges people to call back
Some people calling 911 in East Baton Rouge Parish are having their calls dropped or interrupted, parish officials said in a news release. Anyone who calls 911 and has their call dropped should immediately call back, the release said. A dropped call won't interrupt an emergency response; first responders will continue any response in progress and will be expecting a callback.
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
Former Home Savings Bank In Downtown Lafayette To Become New Headquarters For One Acadiana
One Acadiana, Lafayette’s Chamber of Commerce and the region’s economic development organization are relocating their headquarters from 804 E St. Mary Blvd into Downtown Lafayette inside of the former Home Savings Bank at 523 Jefferson Street. The former bank building underwent a facade renovation during the height of...
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
kadn.com
Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties
Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
theadvocate.com
Councils reject large pay raises for LCG directors, top staff, setting up potential veto battle
The Lafayette city and parish councils rejected large pay raises, some as high as $30,000 a year, for the mayor-president's top staff. Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in his proposed 2022-23 budget, requested more than $250,000 a year for raises for his chief administrative officer and directors who are not in the civil service system but serve at the pleasure of the mayor-president.
brproud.com
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
theadvocate.com
'There's nothing like it': Alecia Bergeron teaches ASL to infants, toddlers
When Alecia Bergeron retired six years ago, she wasn’t looking to start a new career, and she certainly wasn’t expecting any awards. Bergeron, who teaches American Sign Language to infants, toddlers and preschool students at a unique Baton Rouge center, is among 11 statewide recipients of the Angel Award sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. The annual award honors everyday people doing extraordinary work for the state’s children.
Seventh Fat Pat’s location to open in Breaux Bridge
Known for their hamburgers, family-friendly experience, and TVs mounted everywhere, Fat Pat's Bar and Grill is now expanding across Acadiana.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving shooting of electrical substation
In the early morning hours of December 29, 2021, most of the City of Abbeville lost electricity. Electrical crews discovered that a main tra
NOLA.com
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
Another Lafayette Restaurant Closes, Owner/Manager Explains Situation
Brick & Spoon, one of Lafayette's favorite Sunday Brunch destinations, has closed its doors. I, for one, will miss the Bacon Cali Burger and, of course, the biscuits and gravy for breakfast. And the drinks, too. When they are this good, you can't decide on which one you want. So,...
VIDEO: Louisiana woman still missing 6 months later
The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year.
Rap song threat sparks concern from David Thibodaux STEM parents
Some parents of students at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette called our newsroom
theadvocate.com
Lafayette native restoring confidence with new facial plastic surgery methods
Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics has expanded its established state-of-the-art practice with the addition of Dr. Paige Kennedy, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. A Lafayette native, Dr. Kennedy first studied at LSU, then attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine before completing her residency in Chicago, followed by a specialized facial plastic surgery fellowship in Austin. Now that she is back home, she is thrilled to help people in Acadiana look and feel their best.
theadvocate.com
Some Baton Rouge teachers were denied paid COVID leave. The district says it's addressing it.
Nearly 200 employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system have reported getting sick from COVID since the beginning of July, but most of them have had to wait until the start of this month before the school district would process their claims for fully paid COVID leave. Part...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
