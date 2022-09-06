ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Baton Rouge's 911 system is dropping calls; parish urges people to call back

Some people calling 911 in East Baton Rouge Parish are having their calls dropped or interrupted, parish officials said in a news release. Anyone who calls 911 and has their call dropped should immediately call back, the release said. A dropped call won't interrupt an emergency response; first responders will continue any response in progress and will be expecting a callback.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral

FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties

Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
Councils reject large pay raises for LCG directors, top staff, setting up potential veto battle

The Lafayette city and parish councils rejected large pay raises, some as high as $30,000 a year, for the mayor-president's top staff. Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in his proposed 2022-23 budget, requested more than $250,000 a year for raises for his chief administrative officer and directors who are not in the civil service system but serve at the pleasure of the mayor-president.
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
'There's nothing like it': Alecia Bergeron teaches ASL to infants, toddlers

When Alecia Bergeron retired six years ago, she wasn’t looking to start a new career, and she certainly wasn’t expecting any awards. Bergeron, who teaches American Sign Language to infants, toddlers and preschool students at a unique Baton Rouge center, is among 11 statewide recipients of the Angel Award sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. The annual award honors everyday people doing extraordinary work for the state’s children.
Lafayette native restoring confidence with new facial plastic surgery methods

Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics has expanded its established state-of-the-art practice with the addition of Dr. Paige Kennedy, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. A Lafayette native, Dr. Kennedy first studied at LSU, then attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine before completing her residency in Chicago, followed by a specialized facial plastic surgery fellowship in Austin. Now that she is back home, she is thrilled to help people in Acadiana look and feel their best.
