Boston 25 News WFXT

Everett firefighters battling multi-alarm fire

EVERETT, Mass. — Fire crews in Everett are currently battling a multi-alarm fire. Flames could be seen coming from the roof of a home on Pearl St, Friday night. A person who lives in the home told Boston 25 News that they believe everyone got out of the house safely. About 20 people live in this multi-unit home, according to that same resident.
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Uber driver rescues woman, child from fiery crash in Revere

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVREVERE -- An Uber driver comes to the rescue in Revere. The good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car. "That is part of me as a human being. It is our job to save lives, you know?" tells Uber driver Mohamed Sanusie Traore.He was traveling along Squire Road on his way to the airport when he watched a car flip onto its side. The Uber driver pulled over and rushed to the scene. He heard a woman screaming for help. She was trying to open her door, but the weight was...
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Vigil honors community activist reportedly killed by former MBTA driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston community members gathered for a vigil to remember a beloved local activist whom police allege was killed by a former MBTA bus driver. Attendees said 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen poured much of himself into his community. “Thomas’s purpose was to bring community together,” said Diana Garcia. “His...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in Boxborough crash

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — State police are investigating what caused a car to careen off 495 northbound Friday night killing a man from Tewksbury. The driver, Steven Michaud, 60, was transported via lifeflight to Umass Worcester where he passed away. State police say in a release that a preliminary investigation...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
REVERE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
REVERE, MA
CBS Boston

Surf camp worker saves two women who nearly drowned in Hull

HULL - Beach swimming is a great way to cool off in the summertime, but it can be dangerous.Two weeks ago, two women nearly drowned when a rip tide carried them deep into the water in Hull.There were no lifeguards in that area, but fortunately, a surf camp worker reached them just in time.Matthew Lees, a 19-year-old who is a certified aquatic first responder and operates Northeast Surfing business with his father, says he only had seconds to react after the two women got caught in the rip current."I grabbed the board, sprinted down the beach, and paddled out to...

