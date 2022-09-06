KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer threw seven shutout innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Singer (8-4) allowed four hits and one walk, striking out six and retiring 16 of the last 18 batters he faced. The Royals have won six of his last seven starts; he is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA over that span. Kansas City jumped on the board in the first inning with Nick Pratto’s sacrifice fly scoring Bobby Witt Jr. Witt had a pair of hits, including a double, his 51st extra-base hit, leading all major league rookies. Drew Waters’ two-out double into the right-field corner scored Michael A. Taylor and Nate Eaton to expand Kansas City’s lead to 3-0 in the second inning.

