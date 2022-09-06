ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Singer's 7 shutout innings lead Royals over Tigers, 4-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer threw seven shutout innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Singer (8-4) allowed four hits and one walk, striking out six and retiring 16 of the last 18 batters he faced. The Royals have won six of his last seven starts; he is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA over that span. Kansas City jumped on the board in the first inning with Nick Pratto’s sacrifice fly scoring Bobby Witt Jr. Witt had a pair of hits, including a double, his 51st extra-base hit, leading all major league rookies. Drew Waters’ two-out double into the right-field corner scored Michael A. Taylor and Nate Eaton to expand Kansas City’s lead to 3-0 in the second inning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
MLive.com

Michigan Lutheran Seminary defeats St. Louis High School in varsity football

Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. St. Louis High School varsity football. Family, friends, and former players of the late Michigan Lutheran Seminary football coach Loren Dietrich gather on the field for a halftime celebration in his honor during a game against St. Louis Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy