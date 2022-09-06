ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine in first call with foreign leader as PM

By Luke O'Reilly
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AyNk7_0hkSjvs800

Liz Truss has accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine from President Volodymyr Zelensky during her first phone call as Prime Minister with a foreign leader.

Ms Truss held the call with Mr Zelensky within hours of becoming Prime Minister.

It comes after US President Joe Biden congratulated Ms Truss on becoming Prime Minister and vowed to deepen the “special relationship” between the US and the UK.

In a statement, the Ukrainian president said he had thanked the British people for their support.

Mr Zelensky tweeted: “I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected (British) PM @trussliz. Invited her to (Ukraine). Thanked (British) people for the major defense & economic aid for (Ukraine). It’s important that (Britain) is ready to further strengthen it. Attention was paid to security guarantees.

“We discussed the participation of (Britain) in the recovery of (Ukraine). Coordinated further pressure on the RF (Russian Federation). The goal is to stop the aggression & bring the perpetrators to justice. It’s important to designate the RF a terrorist state. We’ll continue active interaction in all formats..”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said that Ms Truss had told the Ukrainian president that his country could count on the UK’s assistance “for the long term”.

“In her first call with a counterpart since becoming Prime Minister, she reiterated to the Ukrainian leader that he had her full backing, and Ukraine could depend on the UK’s assistance for the long term,” she said.

“President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s staunch support and congratulated her on her appointment.

“The leaders discussed the need to strengthen global security and the measures necessary to cut off the funds fuelling Putin’s war machine.

“The leaders deplored Putin’s attempts to weaponise energy, and the Prime Minister said it was vital Russia’s blackmail did not deter the west from ensuring Putin fails. She also underscored the importance of ensuring the UK and our allies continue to build energy independence.”

The spokeswoman added that the Prime Minister was “delighted” to accept an invitation to visit Ukraine.

“She praised the Ukrainians’ fight for sovereignty and self-determination and said it was essential Ukraine succeeds and Russia fails,” she said.

“The Prime Minister said she looked forward to working with the president in the coming weeks and months and was delighted to accept an invitation to visit President Zelensky in Ukraine soon.”

Earlier, the US president was the first world leader to congratulate Ms Truss on her new position.

Just as Ms Truss finished her speech and formally entered Downing Street, the US president tweeted: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.”

The White House confirmed that Mr Biden will speak to Ms Truss on Tuesday evening.

US press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in the White House: “He’s going to speak to her later today, this afternoon. He’s planning to call her to congratulate her, the new Prime Minister.”

Ms Truss is expected to travel to the US later this month for the United Nations General Assembly, where she will be hoping for her first face-to-face meeting with the president.

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss informed early on Thursday that Queen may die that day

Liz Truss already knew the Queen was on the brink of death when she rose to unveil her £100bn energy price plan in the House of Commons on Thursday morning, it has emerged.The first indication most people had that anything was amiss came when chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi showed Ms Truss a note in the Commons chamber at around 12.15, some 15 minutes before the official announcement of the Queen’s ill-health from Buckingham Palace.But it is now understood that the prime minister was informed by cabinet secretary Simon Case of the grave situation around two...
U.K.
The Independent

Hillary Clinton calls out ‘extremism of any kind’ in interview on 9/11 anniversary

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned on Sunday that the US must remain vigilant of the threat posed by extremism “of any kind” as the US marks the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.Ms Clinton was speaking on CNN, where she was interviewed by Dana Bash on State of the Union. Her remarks echoed the grave warning that President Joe Biden delivered in a national address last week from Philadelphia about the threat Donald Trump and his continued efforts to deny the 2020 election results pose to US democracy.“We have ... been reminded about how important it is...
POTUS
The Independent

Foreign leaders ‘to be bussed to Queen’s funeral as private jets and helicopters banned’

Foreign heads of state and their partners attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II have been asked to arrive in the UK on commercial flights and have been banned from using helicopters to move around the capital.In addition, they have been told they will not be able to use their own official cars to attend the funeral, scheduled for Monday 19 September, but will instead be bussed to Westminster Abbey from a site in west London en masse, Politico reports.Official documents obtained by the outlet circulated to embassies on Saturday also confirmed that only the heads of state...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Biden formally accepts invite to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch who passed away at age 96 on Thursday.“This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19. He will be accompanied by the First Lady,” the White House said on Sunday.On Friday, Mr Biden told reporters he would travel to London for the late Queen’s funeral. He was travelling at the time to Ohio, where he delivered remarks on a future semiconductor manufacturing facility...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news today: Trump rages at DoJ’s appeal as Giuliani’s take on Islam described as ‘unhinged’

Donald Trump took to his preferred platform of rage late Thursday night to air his displeasure at the Department of Justice for appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of his Palm Beach residence.The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve...
POTUS
The Independent

Commissioner hits out at ‘unacceptable and disappointing’ local Border Patrol retweets of Stephen Miller

The West Texas regional office of Customs and Border Patrol is facing an internal probe after its official Twitter account amplified homophobic and rightwing political content.The @CBPWestTexas account liked and retweeted a series of posts made by Trump administration immigration hardliner Stephen Miller, and others critical of the Biden administration on Saturday. The account also liked several tweets that used a homophobic slur to attack Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.In a statement to El Paso Matters, a Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson said the account would be deactivated and the incident had been referred to the Office of Professional Responsibility...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Russia#First Call#Ukrainian#British
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump demands taxpayers pay for special master to wade through Mar-a-Lago documents

The Department of Justice wants Donald Trump to pay for the special master assigned to review the documents seized during the FBI’s search of his Palm Beach home, but the former president insists that the American taxpayer should cover half the costs.On Monday, Trump-appointed District Court Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that a special master be appointed to review materials confiscated during the search of Mar-a-Lago, pausing the investigation of the former president under the Espionage Act.The Justice Department countered on Thursday in a motion that asked for access to only the classified documents found by authorities at the Florida...
POTUS
The Independent

Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife

Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
POTUS
The Independent

‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay calls it ‘madness’ that Biden has failed to declare climate emergency

There’s a scene in the 2021 climate satire Don’t Look Up where a pair of scientists warn the US president, played by Meryl Streep, that there’s a 99.78 per cent chance an asteroid will plow into the Earth. It will cause mass death and “mile-high tsunamis”.Her response? Well, it’s technically not a sure thing, so now is the time for the country to “sit tight and assess” rather than, you know, do anything. The scene was supposed to be a joke.Now, Don’t Look Up director, Adam McKay, says the White House is doing much the same in real life...
CELEBRITIES
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Trump says ‘everyone wants him’ to run for president in 2024 but rules out putting Ivanka on ticket

Donald Trump says that “everyone wants me to run again” but has ruled out having daughter Ivanka on any 2024 ticket.The one-term president told India’s NDTV in an interview that he would not consider his daughter as his vice-president candidate, if, as expected, he runs again for the White House.Mr Trump has been publicly flirting with taking on Joe Biden again but has yet to formally announce his candidacy.“Everyone wants me to run, I am leading in the polls...I’ll make a decision in the very near future, I suspect,” he told the news outlet.He was asked in the interview...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hillary Clinton appears to defend Bill over Lewinsky affair: ‘He was really ashamed about it’

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared to defend her husband, former President Bill Clinton, over the affair got him impeached in 1998. In a clip from her forthcoming television programme Gutsy, UCLA Health chaplain Rev Whittney Ijanaten asked Ms Clinton whether her husband would have revealed his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky had the couple not been in the public eye. “Oh no,” Ms Clinton responded. “No. Becasue he was so embarrassed and really ashamed about it.”Mr Clinton has indeed expressed remorse for the affair with Ms Lewinsky on a number of occasions...
POTUS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton’s stinging response when offered chance to ask one question of Melania Trump

Hillary Clinton gave a stinging response when asked on a TV show what one question would she like to ask Melania Trump.“How’s your summer going?” she bluntly told host Andy Cohen she would ask the former first lady in the wake of the FBI’s raid of her and Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and the seizure of top secret documents.The former secretary of state appeared on Cohen’s Bravo show Watch What Happens Live with her daughter Chelsea Clinton to promote their Apple TV show Gutsy.The former presidential candidate was also asked what question she would ask Supreme Court Justice Clarence...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump-backed Pennsylvania GOP candidate prayed for MAGA to ‘seize the power’ on Jan. 6

Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano reportedly led a prayer for former president Donald Trump to “seize the power” a week before the January 6 riot, Rolling Stone reported. Mr Mastriano, a state senator, apparently made the remarks during a Zoom call with Christian nationalists. “I pray that… we’ll seize the power that we had given to us by the Constitution, and as well by You, providentially,” he said. “I pray for the leaders also in the federal government, God, on the Sixth of January that they will rise up with boldness.”On the call, Mr Mastriano held up letters...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Australia abandons referendum on keeping British monarch as head of state

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out holding a referendum on whether to keep Britain’s newly proclaimed monarch, King Charles III, as Australia’s head of state. The announcement represents a reversal of his earlier policy, the groundwork for which his government began to lay when he was elected.Rejecting holding talks on becoming a republic with its own head of state, the prime minister said it was a time not for change but instead for paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.Mr Albanese said he would not “pursue questions” of constitutional change unless he was re-elected, out of “deep respect...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals classified papers came to her in handcuffed briefcase: ‘I don’t understand how’ Trump was allowed to take documents

Hillary Clinton has said that she doesn’t understand how former President Donald Trump could have taken secret documents to Mar-a-Lago. Outlining the process for viewing sensitive information while she served as secretary of state, Ms Clinton said on ABC’s The View that “there were times when I was secretary of state that literally a military courier would come into my office”. “It would be an emergency, there wouldn't be time to get to the White House and have a meeting in what's called a SCIF, a secured facility,” she said. “So usually a man, it was always a man,...
POTUS
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America

She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
POLITICS
The Hill

Canada’s Conservatives take populist shift with new leader

The Conservative Party of Canada on Saturday picked populist Pierre Poilievre to lead the party and challenge sitting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Poilievre, a lifelong conservative who first snagged a seat in Canada’s Parliament in 2004, supported the weeks-long “Freedom Convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting vaccine requirements and other COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Up against four…
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

