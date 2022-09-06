ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret to eye hiring planning director, assistant to manager

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret might have a planning director by the end of this year, for the first time since Brandon Hawke left about seven years ago. Town commissioners are expected to consider the idea during their meeting Monday night in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting. The session will begin at 6 p.m.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pender County, NC
Government
County
Pender County, NC
WITN

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Medical Services#Pender Co#Juniper Advisory
WECT

Developer withdraws application for Project Indigo Phase II

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Bald Head Island Limited, the developer of Project Indigo, has withdrawn its application for Phase II of the project as of Thursday, September 8. BHI Limited first submitted plans two years ago, and the most recent plans included 375 acres and over 1,500 housing units. In...
SOUTHPORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Southport Board of Aldermen suspends short-term rental ordinance requirements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Southport Board of Aldermen met on September 8 and voted unanimously to suspend short-term rental permit requirements. The vote follows after the NC Court of Appeals ruled Wilmington’s short-term rental permit requirements as partially invalid after finding that state law prohibits cities from requiring registration or permission to rent a home.
SOUTHPORT, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDOT Announced Bladen County Road Closure

An updated list of road closures for Bladen County has been announced by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Following is the updated road closure list. SR1139 (Mitchell Ford Road) Bridge repairs are being done on Mitchell Ford Road there will be a detour. Closure begins on Monday, September 12,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
WITN

New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy