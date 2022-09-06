Read full article on original website
Kenneth Hayes, 63, of Villisca, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Maxine Dickersbach, 93 of Malvern, Iowa
Location:Malvern United Methodist Church, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, September 11, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:American Legion Auxiliary or Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Roxanne Rochester, 61 of Glenwood, IA
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
KMAland Iowa 11-Player Week 3 (9/9): LC, Creston, Kuemper remain unbeaten
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Creston and Kuemper Catholic all stayed unbeaten in KMAland 11-Player non-district action on Friday. Kayden Anderson had another big night for Glenwood with 216 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He also added one rushing score. Lewis Central 49 Norwalk 27. Jonathan Humpal had 216...
KMAland Triangle Week 3 (9/9): Clarinda beats Treynor in thriller, Red Oak moves to 3-0
(KMAland) -- Atlantic beat Shenandoah, Clarinda took down Treynor in a thriller and Red Oak moved to 3-0 with another shutout in KMAland triangle football. Find the complete recap from Atlantic’s win over Shenandoah at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Clarinda 42 Treynor 34. Tadyn Brown returned a...
Iowa Western continues enrollment momentum
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College starts a new school year with another enrollment hike. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney announced the school posted a 1.6% enrollment increase for the fall, 2022 semester versus this same time last year. "Our...
Talking With Tom (Week 3): Lewis Central & Fremont-Mills
(KMAland) -- The latest edition of Talking with Tom made stops in Council Bluffs and Tabor. The ole ball coach caught up with Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad and Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster. Lewis Central travels to Norwalk tonight while Fremont-Mills hosts Audubon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your...
KMAland Volleyball (9/10): Impressive tournament showings for Missouri Valley, Riverside
(KMAland) -- Riverside emerged victorious in Griswold while Missouri Valley did the same in Shenandoah on Saturday. Missouri Valley won the tournament after a 4-0 day while Lenox Lenox went 2-2, but managed a second-place finish in bracket play. Shenandoah won their pool and ultimately took third after a 3-1 performance. Fremont-Mills, Bedford and Panorama finished fourth, fifth and sixth with respective records of 1-3, 1-2 and 0-3.
Sundays With Mike: A little bit about a lot of things
(Shenandoah) -- I rise this morning basking in the glow of a wonderful event last night in Shenandoah. Other things on my mind: some anniversaries--both somber and happy. Yes, it's another potpourri-type blog this Sunday. Let's roll... Lest We Forget Department: It's hard to believe it was 21 years ago...
KMAland Softball (9/10): Worth County, Auburn, North Andrew grab wins
(KMAland) -- Mother Nature impacted Saturday’s KMAland softball slate, but Worth County, Auburn and North Andrew managed to record wins. Kynah Steele had two hits, tripled and drove in one run for Worth County while Ali Brown had a double and drove in two. Autumn Cousatte and Brooklyn Richardson had two knocks each, and ZeAnna Gladstone contributed a double, one run scored and one RBI. Hailey Adwell had one hit and scored one run.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 3
(KMAland) -- The football season is round into the third week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
KMAland Missouri Week 3 (9/9): East Atchison, Rock Port, Maryville among area winners
(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County, North Andrew and Maryville were KMAland Missouri winners on Friday evening. Braden Graves scored three second-half touchdowns to break open a tight game. Graves scored on a 15-yard pick six and had touchdown runs of 19 and 42 for the Wolves. Jarrett Spinnato also had two rushing scores, including runs of 60 and 11.
KMA Sports (Football): Lenox 38 Bedford 27
Lenox erases 19-point deficit for fifth consecutive Back Forty Battle win. Lenox overcame another double-digit deficit to post their fifth straight win over Bedford and 11th consecutive regular-season victory.
Keith Cowden, 88 of Lovell, WY
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
KMAland Golf (9/8): Wins for LeMars, Heelan boys, strong showings for Maryville, Nebraska City girls
(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan Catholic and LeMars boys teams were winners while the Maryville and Nebraska City girls had strong showings in tournament action on Thursday. BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 319 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 334 Abraham Lincoln 444. Medalist: Shane Sanderson, Bishop Heelan Catholic (76) Runner-up: Collin Koob, Bishop Heelan...
Shen Patriots Day ceremony stirs memories
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents once again paused Friday afternoon to remember a dark day in history. Shenandoah High School trumpeters played "Taps" at the end of the traditional Patriots Day ceremony in Bogart Park. A host of local officials participated in the ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crash of a hijacked jetliner near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen was among the ceremony's speakers. McQueen says residents attend the ceremony each year for many reasons.
Page County Attorney's Report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest report of recent court activities:. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
