(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents once again paused Friday afternoon to remember a dark day in history. Shenandoah High School trumpeters played "Taps" at the end of the traditional Patriots Day ceremony in Bogart Park. A host of local officials participated in the ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crash of a hijacked jetliner near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen was among the ceremony's speakers. McQueen says residents attend the ceremony each year for many reasons.

