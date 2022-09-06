ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Maxine Dickersbach, 93 of Malvern, Iowa

Location:Malvern United Methodist Church, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, September 11, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:American Legion Auxiliary or Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
MALVERN, IA
