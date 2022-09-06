ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams waive Xavier Jones and Tyler Hall

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKhpF_0hkSiCYa00

The Los Angeles Rams made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, though neither will have an impact on the 53-man roster. The team waived Xavier Jones and Tyler Hall, the latter with an injury settlement.

You might be thinking that Jones was already cut earlier this offseason, which he was. But because he was waived with an injury settlement, he reverted to the reserve list. The Rams today waived him from that list.

Hall was also waived/injured as part of final roster cuts, and the Rams reached an injury settlement with him to allow him to become a free agent after clearing waivers.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers WR Torrey Smith tweets sad reminder about Cam Newton's career

Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton doesn’t even have to play a snap of football to trend worldwide. All it takes is another guy to just kinda play like him. That happened last night, when Josh Allen led his Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. The fifth-year quarterback completed 26 of his 31 throws for 297 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 56 yards and a score in a do-it-all, Newton-esque performance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots announce QB Mac Jones has a back injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will not be available to the media on Sunday due to a back injury sustained in Sunday’s 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Boston Globe beat writer Jim McBride reported the news after the game. The Patriots struggled to provide much resistance along...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears’ Justin Fields made an incredible effort to keep play alive on ridiculous 51-yard touchdown against 49ers

The first half of Justin Fields’ second season arguably couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start at a wet and mucky Soldier Field. As the 49ers’ (-6.5) defensive front flexed its muscles on the Bears, the young quarterback completed just three-of-nine passes for 19 yards while being sacked twice. On the one real quality possession Fields managed to create, it was knocked out by an obscure penalty on special teams.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon from SoFi Stadium. The Raiders are coming off a 10-7 season and will have high expectations this year under first-year coach, Josh McDaniels. Derek Carr signed an extension as he looks to bring the Raiders to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Chargers are coming off a 9-8 season, just missing the playoffs. Los Angeles will look for Justin Herbert to turn it up a notch and bring this team to the promised land.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy