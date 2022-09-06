Read full article on original website
NECN
3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH
Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
Lowell Judge refuses to drop charges for patient accused of attacking nurse
LOWELL, Mass. — “My biggest fear was that he was going to be dismissed and let out and be allowed to be in the general public where he could potentially hurt somebody,” said Lowell General Hospital Nurse Grace Politis. Politis scored a legal victory Friday when a...
NECN
North End Attack That Left Victim With Broken Legs Started Over a Couch, Prosecutors Say
A man who works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court is accused of attacking a man in the North End over moving a couch, leaving the victim with multiple broken bones, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The alleged attack happened on Aug....
whdh.com
Transit Police: Woman with multiple warrants assaults couple at Ashmont Station
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly assaulted a couple at Ashmont Station after she demanded they get out of a bathroom was arrested at the station, according to Transit Police. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Transit Police officers on patrol at Ashhmont responded to reports of an investigation....
NH school bus driver indicted on cyberstalking charge
CONCORD, N.H. – A grand jury has indicted a former New Hampshire bus driver on a charge of cyberstalking a young boy.Prosecutors say Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, stalked and threatened an 8-year-old on his route. They say he gave the child a cell phone, told the boy to send inappropriate photos of himself and threatened to kidnap him if he didn't comply. He also allegedly put GPS tracking devices on the parents vehicles.He has pleaded not guilty. Police are investigating whether there were other victims.
whdh.com
NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
Silver Alert: 76-Year-Old NH Man Missing, Could Be Headed to Maine
A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup around 10 a.m. and has not been seen since. Tiffany may be in the Conocrd, New Hampshire area or possibly traveling to the Kennebunk, Maine area.
NECN
Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Police
Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston, and they are looking into whether the attack could be a hate crime. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the...
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Police conducting joint investigation after concerning issues discovered at kennel
There was a significant police presence Friday due to an ongoing investigation involving a Massachusetts kennel. According to Police Chief Scott Dumas on Saturday, August 27, Rowley Police responded to a report of four goats that were walking on Route 1 and worked with Animal Control to round up the goats, which had not been reported missing.
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
FBI helping investigate "concerning issues" at Rowley kennel
BOSTON --The FBI is now helping with an investigation into the conditions of the Hydrant Regency Dog Kennel in Rowley.The FBI's Evidence Response Team searched the kennel Friday morning after being asked by State Police to help.The kennel was flagged by police on August 27 when they were returning goats found roaming on Route 1.Police say that is when they noticed some "concerning issues" at the kennel, which has been closed since August 29. It is still unclear what the issues were.There is expected to be a significant police presence at the kennel all day on Friday.Animals being housed on the property have been returned to their owners, while the goats are in the custody of the MSPCA.
WRGB
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
New Hampshire man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The...
NHPR
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
GoFundMe for correction officer on life support nearing $100K; Matthew Tidman attacked by inmate last week
A GoFundMe fundraiser is accepting donations for a correction officer currently hospitalized and on life support after an alleged brutal attack by an inmate with a piece of lead gym equipment last week. As of Friday afternoon, Matthew Tidman remains on life support and investigators are pursuing criminal charges, according...
NECN
Family ‘Devastated' by Attack That Left MCI Shirley Correction Officer on Life Support
A correction officer at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley is fighting for his life after an inmate attacked him last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, is on life support. He was hit repeatedly with a 10-15-pound piece of gym equipment. "To see him lying on a hospital bed in this...
universalhub.com
Malden man gets 6 1/2 years in federal pen in latest success for 'Operation Street Sweepah'
A Malden man who admitted his role in a north-of-Boston guns and drug ring was sentenced this week to 6 1/2 years in federal prison, the US Attorney's office in Boston reports. Phillips "PHON C" Charles, 22, was swept up as part of a federal and local sweep dubbed ""Operation...
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
Fire Damages Three Vehicles Parked at Portsmouth, NH, Hotel
A fire that damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Portsmouth Police. The fire was in a vehicle parked at the Portsmouth Sheraton parking lot between Russell Street and Vaughan Street, and called in at around 12:45 a.m., according to Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles by the time firefighters arrived.
