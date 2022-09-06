ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epping, NH

NECN

3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH

Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

NH school bus driver indicted on cyberstalking charge

CONCORD, N.H. – A grand jury has indicted a former New Hampshire bus driver on a charge of cyberstalking a young boy.Prosecutors say Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, stalked and threatened an 8-year-old on his route. They say he gave the child a cell phone, told the boy to send inappropriate photos of himself and threatened to kidnap him if he didn't comply. He also allegedly put GPS  tracking devices on the parents vehicles.He has pleaded not guilty. Police are investigating whether there were other victims.
ELIOT, ME
whdh.com

NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
HUDSON, NH
Seacoast Current

Silver Alert: 76-Year-Old NH Man Missing, Could Be Headed to Maine

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup around 10 a.m. and has not been seen since. Tiffany may be in the Conocrd, New Hampshire area or possibly traveling to the Kennebunk, Maine area.
WEARE, NH
CBS Boston

FBI helping investigate "concerning issues" at Rowley kennel

BOSTON --The FBI is now helping with an investigation into the conditions of the Hydrant Regency Dog Kennel in Rowley.The FBI's Evidence Response Team searched the kennel Friday morning after being asked by State Police to help.The kennel was flagged by police on August 27 when they were returning goats found roaming on Route 1.Police say that is when they noticed some "concerning issues" at the kennel, which has been closed since August 29. It is still unclear what the issues were.There is expected to be a significant police presence at the kennel all day on Friday.Animals being housed on the property have been returned to their owners, while the goats are in the custody of the MSPCA.  
ROWLEY, MA
WRGB

Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin

BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
NHPR

N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine

A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
NEWMARKET, NH
Seacoast Current

Fire Damages Three Vehicles Parked at Portsmouth, NH, Hotel

A fire that damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Portsmouth Police. The fire was in a vehicle parked at the Portsmouth Sheraton parking lot between Russell Street and Vaughan Street, and called in at around 12:45 a.m., according to Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles by the time firefighters arrived.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

