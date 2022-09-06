Read full article on original website
spartanburg.com
Mast General Store Hosts Friends Day on Saturday, Sept. 10th
Friends Day recognizes organizations that work in each of our hometowns to activate volunteers around beautiful community assets, which contribute to residents’ quality of life and the economic viability of the region. On September 10, 2022, each Mast Store location will donate 10% of the day’s sales to benefit...
bpr.org
‘Where There Are Bees, There Is Honey’ highlights drag in Jackson County
For the second year in a row there will be a Pride parade in downtown Sylva this weekend. Festivities are starting with a viewing party for a documentary that highlights the drag scene in Jackson County. Grace Blizzard is a film student at Western Carolina University. She’s from Atlantic Beach...
my40.tv
Class of 2035: Henderson County educators hope T-shirts inspire kindergarten students
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners across Henderson County experienced many firsts as the school year began -- new teachers, new friends, a new school and a new T-shirt that won’t fit them until they graduate in 2035. While college and career plans are probably the last things...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pick apples, explore a corn maze, and eat pumpkin donuts at Stepp’s Orchard in Hendersonville, NC
This family-owned orchard in Hendersonville, NC has u-pick apples, lots of fun family activities on weekends, and pretty amazing cider and pumpkin donuts. Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard is the very first u-pick apple orchard in Henderson County and has been in operation for more than 50 years. They know what they’re doing and we had to go check it out for ourselves. Honestly, I went for the pumpkin donuts. I love apple cider donuts but pumpkin? Yes, please!
biltmorebeacon.com
DuPont Forest Festival features outdoor fun, activities for all ages
Hendersonville — To celebrate National Public Lands Day, Friends of DuPont Forest will host its fifth annual DuPont Forest Festival from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at DuPont State Recreational Forest, Guion Access Area. The DuPont Forest Festival is a free, family friendly event open to the public.
my40.tv
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
country1037fm.com
Dirty Dancing Festival Returns To Lake Lure This Weekend
Okay, this is the last thing my fragile ego needed to read this morning. I can vividly remember taking my girlfriend of 3 years to see this movie right before she left for college (she’s a year older than me). Because of this, I’ve always had a fondness for “Diry Dancing” and specifically the movie’s theme song, “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.” So many of the words rung true for me then, and now. Granted, she broke it off soon after getting to college (long distance doesn’t work for love most of the time-btw), but we’ve remained great friends to this day. So, when I see that the “Dirty Dancing” Festival returns to Lake Lure (where a good portion of the movie was filmed) this weekend to celebrate, GULP, THE FILM’S 35TH ANNIVERSARY?! Ugh. What happened to the 17-year-old boy in the mirror?
my40.tv
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
theonefeather.com
“Disruption” shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit
The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
biltmorebeacon.com
Folly Beach-based Taco Boy coming to Asheville, twice
Taco Boy, a favorite at South Carolina’s Folly Beach where it was founded in 2006, is coming to west Asheville. A second is set to open in south Asheville’s Biltmore Park in early 2023. Taco Boy west Asheville is at 521 Haywood Road, in the former Zia Taqueria....
This Boozy Train Ride Through The Smoky Mountains Has Stunning Fall Views & It's Adults-Only
As the weather cools down, fall activities are coming into full effect. For you, this might mean going to a pumpkin patch, exploring a corn maze, or brewery hopping, all of which there is plenty of in North Carolina. However, one activity in Bryson City, NC is perfect for just...
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
State of Emergency at South Carolina animal shelters
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the state are running out of space to care for animals. So much so, that for the first time ever a State of Emergency is declared for all South Carolina shelters. Greenville County Animal Care, a no kill shelter, currently has about...
WLOS.com
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
my40.tv
Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
wnctimes.com
Body Found in McDowell County is Missing Asheville Man
McDowell County -- September 10, 2022: The NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Gabriel Focaracci's remains were found on August 8 in a remote area. off Curtis Creek by sheriff's deputies and rescue workers. He was last seen on June 24 at his home in Asheville. No foul play is thought to have happened.
Smoky Mountain News
Macon County Board of Education vice chairman dead at 79
Tommy Cabe, Macon County resident and Board of Education vice chairman, died Thursday, Sept. 1, after undergoing heart surgery in Asheville. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Franklin High School Fine Arts Center. Cabe has served on the school board...
Sylva Herald
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real
JACKSON COUNTY is seeking to fill two permanent full-time Real Property Appraiser I positions. Creates and maintains records of real property, and values real property, for the purpose of taxation. Uses independent judgment and applies policies and procedures. Files and maintains building permits. Performs physical inspections on new or existing structures to collect information, assess condition, construction quality, functional designs, and other attributes that affect or determine value. Interacts and/or interviews property owners, contractors, builders, realtors, appraisers and other persons to establish the validity of information. Converts measurements and other data collected into sketches, diagrams, and drawings that represent new or existing structures. Uses building permits, maps, surveys, and deeds to determine specific information about buildings and land that may influence valuation amounts. High school diploma or equivalent. Experience in real property appraisal is preferred, but not required. Applicants must have a valid North Carolina driver license and be able to complete required training by the North Carolina Department of Revenue within 24 months of employment and continuing education credit hours as required. Starting salary - $35,835.68 per year + benefits. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva. Closing Date: 09/19/22. 27-28e.
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
tribpapers.com
Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd
Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
