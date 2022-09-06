ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

PD: Woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

By Alejandra Yanez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyATZ_0hkSdw6x00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say.

Mericarmen Gomez, 34, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing and theft.

PD: Man chokes woman, slaps phone out of hand as she tries to call 911

On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica where they were informed that Gomez was at the self-checkout line with some items. According to police, the suspect was scanning items with a barcode that she was holding in her hand.

The barcode that she was using to scan was charging items for $0.25 rather than full price. Police say Gomez was intentionally deceiving the self-checkout by not paying full price for the items. Gomez owed over $100 for the items she attempted to take.

Texas Medical Board reprimands two local physicians after alleged sexual assault and other violations

As she tried to leave the Wal-Mart, Gomez was confronted by loss prevention officers. When police arrived, she was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

Gomez was arraigned Sunday and has a bond set at $3,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

Nima Faanunu
3d ago

In her defense… they didn’t give her the proper training. She probably thought she was authorized to retag items.

Reply
4
Hugh Jayness
3d ago

Welp, perhaps they should start manning the dozens of registers gathering dust in a typical Walmart

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wal Mart#Self Checkout#Barcodes#Scanning#Fraud#The Wal Mart#Texas Medical Board#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy