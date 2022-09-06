Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Meet the candidates on the ballot for PUSD Trustee Area 5
Of the three Plumas Unified School District trustee areas scheduled for the Nov. 8 General Election, only one will be on the ballot — Trustee Area 5 representing constituents in the East Quincy/Graeagle communities. (JoDee Read is unopposed in Trustee Area 4 – Quincy, and no filed for Trustee Area 3 – Chester).
Plumas County News
Few local races in Plumas for the November election
While there were three Feather River College trustee areas and three Plumas Unified School District trustee areas up for election this November, only one will be on the ballot — Trustee Area 5 (East Quincy/Graeagle) for Plumas Unified. Here is how the other trustee areas shaped up:. Feather River...
Plumas County News
State allocates $7 million for Indian Valley services district
Assemblywoman Megan Dahle announced today that she successfully secured $7 million for Greenville in the wake of the Dixie Fire. While funding through insurance, disaster assistance and legal settlements is helping Plumas County and its residents recover, the Community Services District faces severe financial challenges in rebuilding and operating its system, while it has lost a substantial share of its rate-paying customers in the short run. A reliable water and sewer system is a necessity in order for rebuilding to begin.
Plumas County News
A statement from PUSD Superintendent Bill Roderick
Plumas Unified School District is currently navigating an ongoing personnel investigation. Although we cannot comment on the specifics of this investigation, we want to assure you that we are taking this seriously and will provide updates when we are able. We can say that our hiring practices are built to...
Plumas County News
PUSD Superintendent issues statement on QHS administrator named in CSU investigation
Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick announced this evening that Quincy High School Athletic Director/Vice Principal Jason Hawkins has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his conduct during his tenure at the high school. This announcement followed a day of public speculation stemming from an article...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Seneca Hospital bond measure
THANK YOU Shawn Mckenzie & Tom McGowen for the wonderfully interesting,. informative, fun & inspiring presentation of the plans for the NEW Seneca Hospital. & the Bond measure needed to build it. The setting on Aug. 30th was perfect in the. Dewitt’s spectacular garden. The discussion & questions covered a...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 6-7: Puzzling situations rise with the heat
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 6-7, 2022. September 6. Call...
Plumas County News
Laurie and Keele
Joseph Edward Laurie and Michelle Marie Keele, both of Beckwourth. Sept. 2, 2022 Rayna Marie Charnley and Ryan G. Cook. August 31, 2022 Jason J.H. Wiley and Amber Leigh Holtom, both of Sparks, Nevada.
Plumas County News
Charnley and Cook
Rayna Marie Charnley and Ryan G. Cook. Sept. 6, 2022 Joseph Edward Laurie and Michelle Marie Keele, both of Beckwourth. August 31, 2022 Jason J.H. Wiley and Amber Leigh Holtom, both of Sparks, Nevada. In loving memory of Chris Herlist Batiste. It is with great sadness, heartache and pain that...
Plumas County News
Highway 70 reopens to through traffic, but expect delays
Caltrans announced that Highway 70 reopened to through traffic today, earlier than the expected Tuesday morning reopening. Highway 70 is open to through traffic between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye following culvert replacement at Opapee Creek. Motorists should plan for 24/7 one-way traffic control in the area with up...
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary September 9, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Sept. 3……….. 94……….. 50……….. 0.0. Sept. 4……….. 99……….. 49……….. 0.0. Sept. 5………. 102……….. 51……….. 0.0.
