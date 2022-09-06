If you are from New England, specifically Massachusetts or New Hampshire, you've likely gone too many times to count. The feeling of stepping onto Yawkey Way, smelling the Fenway Franks, and hearing Sweet Caroline really brings you back to the first time you went to Fenway. The funny thing is, not much has changed. Some seats are the same seats that were installed when the stadium was first built. You and your Grampy could have both sat in the same ballpark chair. So cool.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO