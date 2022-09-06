ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Damages Three Vehicles Parked at Portsmouth, NH, Hotel

A fire that damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Portsmouth Police. The fire was in a vehicle parked at the Portsmouth Sheraton parking lot between Russell Street and Vaughan Street, and called in at around 12:45 a.m., according to Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles by the time firefighters arrived.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH

Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
DURHAM, NH
Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine

Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
OGUNQUIT, ME
Newmarket, NH, Man Shot Dead by York County Sheriff’s Deputy

A Newmarket man was fatally shot by a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy during a "disturbance" in a home on Wednesday evening. York County Sheriff William King said officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro around 6:50 p.m. and got into a struggle with Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, as they tried to take him into custody.
NEWMARKET, NH
4 Dead in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, Head-On Crash

Four men including three from South Berwick were killed in a head-on crash between a mini-van and an SUV Sunday night in Rollinsford. Rollinsford Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue (Route 4) crossed into the westbound lanes and into oncoming traffic, colliding with a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan around 8:30 p.m.
ROLLINSFORD, NH
Sanford, Maine Man Stabbed to Death

A Sanford man died Saturday after being stabbed late Friday afternoon. Police were called to a report of a stabbing at Bates and Bowdoin Streets around 4:50 p.m. and learned the victim, Dane Brooks, 32 was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to Maine State Police. Brooks died Saturday morning from his stab wounds.
Who Let the Pigs Out in Plaistow, NH?

Plaistow Police and Fire had a most unusual call Tuesday afternoon: pigs on the loose. The call came around 2:45 p.m. that three pigs were in the middle of Main Street after escaping from a farm, according to Plasitow Police Sgt. Jason Mazza. "They were all wrangled up and caught...
PLAISTOW, NH
Do You Know Where Portland, Maine’s Inspiring 9/11 Memorial is Located?

If you are looking for a place to remember, honor, and reflect on the events of September 11, 2001, then the Portland 9/11 memorial may be the perfect place to go. The memorial is at Fort Allen Park on Portland's Eastern Promenade. Fort Allen Park, right on Casco Bay, has some of the most beautiful views in the entire world. The park is home to several memorials including the USS Portland Memorial, USS Maine Memorial Cannon, and the 9/11 Memorial.
PORTLAND, ME
Dog Who Ran from I-95 Crash Scene in Seabrook, NH is Found

The story of Nova, the dog who went missing after a crash on Interstate 95 in Seabrook has a happy ending. The 1-year-old pug was riding in a car that was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in the southbound lanes near the Route 84 (Kensington Road) overpass and ran away into the wooded area along the highway. The Seabrook Fire Department and Granite State Dog Recovery have been trying to capture her since.
SEABROOK, NH
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name

A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
DOVER, NH
Did You Know Fenway Park in Boston Has a Massive Rooftop Farm?

If you are from New England, specifically Massachusetts or New Hampshire, you've likely gone too many times to count. The feeling of stepping onto Yawkey Way, smelling the Fenway Franks, and hearing Sweet Caroline really brings you back to the first time you went to Fenway. The funny thing is, not much has changed. Some seats are the same seats that were installed when the stadium was first built. You and your Grampy could have both sat in the same ballpark chair. So cool.
BOSTON, MA
A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October

'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
BOSTON, MA
Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England

Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
BOSTON, MA
