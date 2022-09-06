Read full article on original website
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. READ: Recall alert:...
The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022
Fall festivities start a little early around here. And even though our seasons are different in Florida, fall is a great reason to indulge in delicious food and drink. Plan a date with our guide to the best Orlando fall... The post The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!
For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
WCJB
New Marion County public library name selected
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida
If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
Both locations are projected to open in Early 2023
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
Updating something old to something new
Charles Freehling loves every element of his 1927 Ford Model T hot rod. From the bright orange paint job to the sound of the engine, Freehling’s mood gets a boost every time he gets in the driver’s seat. Freehling, of the Village Santiago, bought the car after moving...
20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center
Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to offer discounted tickets to some Florida residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching a new offer for some Florida residents. The attraction has created a special “Mercury Offer” for discounted tickets this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The park will offer reduced admission for...
CDD 1 refuses to surrender on Morse Boulevard golf cart safety issue
Community Development District 1 supervisors are refusing to surrender on the issue of golf cart safety on Morse Boulevard. Fueled by frustration and heavy lobbying by resident James Vaccaro and others, CDD 1 earlier this year agreed to update a traffic study originally performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc., to the tune of about $120,000.
OUC Donated 400 Tons of Concrete to Create Artificial Reef Off Florida’s Coast
Nearly 400 tons, about 800,000 pounds, of concrete found a new purpose in helping revitalize marine ecosystems off the coast of eastern Florida. OUC – The Reliable One donated the material to the Starship II artificial reef project in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, Building Conservation Trust (BCT), Shell Inc. and Volusia County.
New owner is a familiar face at Mulligans in Port Orange
Mulligans Grille of Port Orange offers good prices on great food seven days a week for lunch, dinner and, this might surprise you, breakfast four days a week. That’s right, the fun casual atmosphere owner April Dunbar has created is open for breakfast, beginning at 7 a.m., Thursday to Sunday.
School shooting scares in Central Florida raise concern over mental health impact
Central Florida, FL, USA — Just one month into the school year and it seems a different campus is dealing with a scare every day. Mainland High School students in Daytona Beach had to shelter in place on Friday after an emergency alarm was sounded. The police chief says a shooting threat was made, but they did not find anything.
30 dogs and cats rescued from Plant City home
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based animal rescue called Mercy Full Project saved 30 cats and dogs from a house in Plant City. The dogs and cats were living outside without food, water and a safe shelter. The owner of the rescue Heydi Acuna says the animals were covered in fleas and ticks.
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
