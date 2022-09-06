ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

Orlando Date Night Guide

The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022

Fall festivities start a little early around here. And even though our seasons are different in Florida, fall is a great reason to indulge in delicious food and drink. Plan a date with our guide to the best Orlando fall... The post The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
ocalahorseproperties.com

World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!

For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

New Marion County public library name selected

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
MARION COUNTY, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida

If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Updating something old to something new

Charles Freehling loves every element of his 1927 Ford Model T hot rod. From the bright orange paint job to the sound of the engine, Freehling’s mood gets a boost every time he gets in the driver’s seat. Freehling, of the Village Santiago, bought the car after moving...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center

Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 1 refuses to surrender on Morse Boulevard golf cart safety issue

Community Development District 1 supervisors are refusing to surrender on the issue of golf cart safety on Morse Boulevard. Fueled by frustration and heavy lobbying by resident James Vaccaro and others, CDD 1 earlier this year agreed to update a traffic study originally performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc., to the tune of about $120,000.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

OUC Donated 400 Tons of Concrete to Create Artificial Reef Off Florida’s Coast

Nearly 400 tons, about 800,000 pounds, of concrete found a new purpose in helping revitalize marine ecosystems off the coast of eastern Florida. OUC – The Reliable One donated the material to the Starship II artificial reef project in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, Building Conservation Trust (BCT), Shell Inc. and Volusia County.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

New owner is a familiar face at Mulligans in Port Orange

Mulligans Grille of Port Orange offers good prices on great food seven days a week for lunch, dinner and, this might surprise you, breakfast four days a week. That’s right, the fun casual atmosphere owner April Dunbar has created is open for breakfast, beginning at 7 a.m., Thursday to Sunday.
PORT ORANGE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

30 dogs and cats rescued from Plant City home

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based animal rescue called Mercy Full Project saved 30 cats and dogs from a house in Plant City. The dogs and cats were living outside without food, water and a safe shelter. The owner of the rescue Heydi Acuna says the animals were covered in fleas and ticks.
PLANT CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL

