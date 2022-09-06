ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 46

Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to Historic Downtown Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in Historic Downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

City, county leaders conflicted over AMC closing; some support ‘business decision’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some local leaders are now at odds over whether they should be pushing to keep Atlanta Medical Center alive. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a second forceful letter about the closure of AMC saying in part, “Wellstar needs to provide immediate answers to the community about what you are doing to mitigate the harm to the community of this closure.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Mom Hacks For the School Year

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Colleen Burns, Mom-on-the-Run and mother to 6 boys shares her tips and shortcuts for helping moms manage the school year. . For more information visit: DailyLounge.com. Sponsored By: DailyLounge.com.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Halcyon celebrates International Doodle Dog Day Sept. 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon, a mixed-use village in Forsyth County, will host a party to celebrate International Doodle Dog Day!. The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. on the Village Green. There will be a group photo at 2:15 followed by a Pooch Parade at 2:30. The parade will have prizes for best trick, curliest, smallest, largest, parent/pup look-a-like and best in show and dog-friendly vendors such as Cherry Street Brewpub and Barkuterie will be on hand.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning. According to the release, Emma Linek, who goes by the name of Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio. on Sept. 6. Agents confirmed that Linek was last...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

More details given about shooting of Cobb County deputies

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom. Community reacts to deaths of Cobb County deputies. Inside look at law enforcement training. Updated: 8 hours...
CBS 46

Law enforcement rallies to support fallen Cobb County deputies

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday evening, swarms of law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta huddled around the exit of the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. They awaited the bodies of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in the line of duty earlier Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m.,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CBS 46

Roswell-based charity receives grant from KFC Foundation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Roswell-based charity has received a $10,000 grant from the KFC Foundation. Sunshine on a Ranney Day builds custom rooms for children with special needs in the greater Atlanta area. It has built 160 rooms since 2012 and plans to finish 60 more in 2022, including wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, dream bedrooms and in-home therapy rooms.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

Creating Cleaner School Buses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Space Gal Emily Calandrelli is Working with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) to Better Our Buses. For more information visit: www.BetterOurBuses.com. Sponsored By: PERC (Propane Education & Research Council).
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia DNR celebrates national Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24. There will be a variety of events across the state, including one in the Atlanta area. There will be a kids fishing event at the Lower Pool Park in Cumming from...
GEORGIA STATE

