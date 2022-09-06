Read full article on original website
Local nonprofit brings leaders together to lower gun violence in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local nonprofit brought leaders together during a roundtable discussion to tackle the issue of gun violence in metro Atlanta. Saturday’s roundtable discussion was hosted by BlackPush. When it comes to finding solutions to gun violence, Shaun Smith, president and founder of BlackPush, said it...
Fallen Firefighters annual memorial stair climb held to honor 9/11 victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Forsyth County Fire Department and many community members climbed 110 flights of stairs as a tribute to the fallen heroes ahead of the 21-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. This is part of the national “Fallen Firefighters annual 9-11 memorial...
West Cobb Diner offers up comfort food, smiles for grieving law enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Cobb County community continues to mourn the loss of these two deputies. And now at least one local business is stepping in with a small gesture that is making a huge impact. The chaos that unfolded in Hampton Glen where two Cobb deputies were shot and...
East Point holds water donation drive for flood victims in Northwest Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People were pulling up in their vehicles bright and early Saturday morning to be part of the solution in helping flood victims in Northwest Georgia. A water donation drive was held bright and early Saturday morning in East Point. Volunteers who were there tell CBS6 this...
Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to Historic Downtown Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in Historic Downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
Cobb County community continues to mourn 2 deputies killed in the line of duty
‘A helpless feeling:’ Line of duty deaths serving warrants, domestic calls
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There have been eight line of duty deaths this year in Georgia. Law enforcement say that is eight too many. Cobb County sheriff deputies killed Thursday was the second time in four years a metro officer died while serving warrants. “It makes you second guess ‘why...
City, county leaders conflicted over AMC closing; some support ‘business decision’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some local leaders are now at odds over whether they should be pushing to keep Atlanta Medical Center alive. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a second forceful letter about the closure of AMC saying in part, “Wellstar needs to provide immediate answers to the community about what you are doing to mitigate the harm to the community of this closure.”
Georgia Aquarium providing free admission to public safety personnel in September
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta has partnered with the Georgia Aquarium to provide free admission for the city’s public safety personnel and their families in September. The city’s police, corrections officers, fire rescue personnel and E-911 operators are eligible for the promotion. Georgia Aquarium President...
Mom Hacks For the School Year
Halcyon celebrates International Doodle Dog Day Sept. 18
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon, a mixed-use village in Forsyth County, will host a party to celebrate International Doodle Dog Day!. The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. on the Village Green. There will be a group photo at 2:15 followed by a Pooch Parade at 2:30. The parade will have prizes for best trick, curliest, smallest, largest, parent/pup look-a-like and best in show and dog-friendly vendors such as Cherry Street Brewpub and Barkuterie will be on hand.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sends another letter about closure of downtown hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has sent a follow-up letter to Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders regarding the closure of Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta. The letter says:. “As Mayor of Atlanta, I will leave no stone unturned as I explore every option to safeguard access to...
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with man
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning. According to the release, Emma Linek, who goes by the name of Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio. on Sept. 6. Agents confirmed that Linek was last...
More details given about shooting of Cobb County deputies
Law enforcement rallies to support fallen Cobb County deputies
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday evening, swarms of law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta huddled around the exit of the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. They awaited the bodies of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in the line of duty earlier Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m.,...
Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Roswell-based charity receives grant from KFC Foundation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Roswell-based charity has received a $10,000 grant from the KFC Foundation. Sunshine on a Ranney Day builds custom rooms for children with special needs in the greater Atlanta area. It has built 160 rooms since 2012 and plans to finish 60 more in 2022, including wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, dream bedrooms and in-home therapy rooms.
Police training expert; serving warrant can be particularly dangerous for police
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta Police officers and sheriff’s deputies are mourning two brothers in blue, shot and killed while carrying out everyday police work, the serving of a warrant. But members of the law enforcement community say police work is never typical. U.S. Marshals Fugitive Investigator Frank...
Creating Cleaner School Buses
Georgia DNR celebrates national Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24. There will be a variety of events across the state, including one in the Atlanta area. There will be a kids fishing event at the Lower Pool Park in Cumming from...
