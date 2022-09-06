ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel set to reemerge with eye on Newt Gingrich

The House panel investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to revive the public portion of its probe this month, eyeing at least two more hearings in the coming weeks to highlight former President Trump’s role in the deadly rampage. Publicly, the inquiry into the Jan. 6 attack has been overshadowed in…
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy