ncwlife.com
Omak man killed in rollover crash
A 54-year-old Omak man was killed late Thursday night after a pickup rolled down an embankment off Highway 155 about 12 miles south of Omak. The Washington State Patrol said Zacherle was one of two people in a 2011 GMC Canyon pickup that was southbound on the highway about 11:15 p.m. at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, went through a guardrail and rolled.
ifiberone.com
KXLY
ncwlife.com
Guilty plea from alleged leader in gang-related ambush
WATERVILLE — The alleged leader of a gang-related ambush in East Wenatchee last year was sentenced Thursday to three and a half years in prison. Jorge Reyes, 26, of Wenatchee pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault in the June 5, 2021 shooting near Ninth and Baker streets, which left one man wounded. The plea agreement in Douglas County Superior Court allowed Reyes to avoid charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.
ncwlife.com
Fire investigators seek information on a dump truck seen near the Union Valley fire
Investigators into the Union Valley fire Aug. 30 between Chelan and Manson are now asking people who may have seen a white dump truck pulling an excavator on Union Valley Road that day to contact them. Specifically, the Department of Natural Resources investigators would like to talk with the occupants...
ifiberone.com
Badge on the brink: Omak Police chief candid about overwhelmed police force with 85% uptick in incidents over decade
OMAK - “Difficult,” “stressful,” “uncharted,” are some of the terms used to describe the situation Omak’s police force finds itself in. Last week, Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen issued a public letter to the community about the climate of the city’s policing agency. Christensen was poised and professional in his letter, but he refused to rescind the truth about the hardships the department and the community face when it comes to protecting and serving its citizens.
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
ifiberone.com
Air tainted by wildfire smoke creating hazardous to unhealthy conditions west of Ephrata
Excessive wildfire smoke is being sent downwind from blazes burning in the Okanogan County wilderness as of Thursday. Authorities put the public on notice about compromised air quality early Thursday, particularly for Chelan County. According to real-time data put out by the air quality, fire and smoke map on the...
ifiberone.com
Rogue dust storm stops traffic and causes crash on US 2 at Hartline
HARTLINE - A dust storm that only enveloped the Hartline area halted traffic on US 2 on Thursday, causing one non-injury crash. Washington State Troopers say the storm rolled in at around noon. State Patrol officials say traffic was brought to a halt due to the lack of visibility. One...
FOX 28 Spokane
Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world
SPOKANE, Wash. – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
ncwlife.com
Nurses modify lawsuit against Confluence over COVID-19 vaccine rules
WATERVILLE — Former nurses suing Confluence Health over its COVID-19 vaccine requirements were allowed to amend their lawsuit Thursday, even as a judge considers a motion to toss the case out of court. Ninety-two former staffers at the healthcare system claim Confluence violated their rights when it demanded COVID...
